Zelda Breath of the Wild, YouTuber offers $ 10,000 for multiplayer (and it’s controversial)

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild it is certainly one of the most loved Nintendo video games ever: users have let themselves be captured by a beautiful and rich open world, with very few peers on the market.

The title, however, was meant to be used in single player and does not include any multiplayer components: a YouTuber has decided that he wants to change things, offering a substantial bounty to anyone who proves able to add this feature on Breath of the Wild with a mod.

Users over the years have found several ways to to test, even discovering the method of obtaining the impossible Korok Seed.

There are also those who have decided to face a boss battle worthy of Sekiro: some of these fans may decide to face it though an even more important challenge, or at least this is the wish of a content creator.

As reported by TechRaptor (Street TheGamer), YouTuber PointCrow has decided to offer a bounty of $ 10,000 to modders who are able to implement a real one multiplayer mode on Breath of the Wild.

The challenge will have to follow, however precise requirements to be able to access the prize: you will have to be able to support up to 4 players, inventories will have to be separated and users will be able to be wherever they want on the map.

I’M PUTTING A $ 10,000 BOUNTY ON THE CREATION OF A BREATH OF THE WILD MULTIPLAYER MOD terms & conditions read here: https://t.co/oOfIbZQQTa #breathofthewild #botw #zelda pic.twitter.com/e287bFE740 – eric (@PointCrow) November 10, 2021

The whole thing will have to be completed two months before the sequel to Zelda Breath of the Wild is officially available, but there has been no shortage of controversy.

One of the opposites is indeed Sam Sharma, Bungie’s Director of Product e Destiny 2, who publicly criticized the requirements imposed by the YouTuber, pointing out that some they have no idea of what it takes to develop a feature of this type, or a real video game:

“Nobody knows how much it costs to develop games, how they develop and how game design works“.

Nobody knows how much games cost to develop, how they’re developed, and how game design works. pic.twitter.com/0dgrsy52oP – Sam Sharma (@ s3rioussam) November 25, 2021

In reference to the bounty offered by the YouTuber, in a subsequent tweet Sam Sharma also pointed out that 10,000 dollars they are spent only on a concept art able to describe exactly how multiplayer works.

In short, for a job of this magnitude the size offered by the content creator that would not be enough for a project of this magnitude, definitely very ambitious compared to a “normal»Multiplayer mod.

In any case, the players have not yet finished discovering all the easter eggs of the title: just a few days ago a very tender secret related to the blue flames was noticed.