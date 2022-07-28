Zelenski in Vogue, Houellebecq in Televisa?

Associating Vogue with the war would be equivalent to a Televisa soap opera written by Michel Houellebecq. The borders of rationality help maintain mental balance.

Vogue is the best sales catalog for Chanel, Cartier, Prada, Gucci or Hermès; it is an eternal spring of luxury associated with Kate Moss, Marilyn Monroe, Carolina de Monaco or Jennifer Lawrence.

Art as a means of transportation; photography as a mirror where one can observe paradise.

It is impossible to generate warlike aesthetic emotions in Vogue. Please, it’s impossible. It is even a trap of immorality.

But it seems that in war and in the world of Anna Wintour all is fair. You can even see Volodímir Zelenski and his wife Olena Zelenska in the digital edition of Vogue portrayed by Annie Leibovitz. In October the couple will be the cover of the printed edition.

In one of the photos, Volodymyr and Olena pose with serious faces, holding hands and sitting at a table in the office of the President of Ukraine. The eyes express more than their mouths because logic does not allow laughter in the midst of war. Leibovitz bets more on his looks. The eyes of Vogue readers must remain on them.

Zelenski, dressed in a military green shirt and pants, and his wife in a beige shirt designed by Bettter, Six, Hvoya, The Coat, Kachorovska or Poustovit. All Ukrainian designers described in one of the Vogue photographs.

In what could be the photograph with the greatest impact, Olena Zelenska appears surrounded by three female soldiers with weapons in their hands, and in the background a destroyed aircraft at the Antonov airport in Hostomel, Ukraine. Olena wears a navy blue dress and what appears to be a similarly colored coat.

What message do the President of Ukraine and his wife want to send us? The answer would help dispel various ethical conflicts on the pages of Vogue.

At the end of the interview with Olena Zelenska, a kind of ethical faith appears that says: “Stylist: Julie Pelipas; style assistant: Anastassiia Popadianets and Maria Hitcher; makeup: Svetlana Rymakova; hairdresser: Igor Lomov (…)”

Zelenski’s communication strategy, as a good actor, was good since the war began in his country, however, it is a serious mistake to appear in Vogue because it exhibits a lack of political skill.

The make-up artist or the stylist would not have to mediate between the war and Volodymyr and Olena. Posing is also synonymous with fiction, with acting. The war does not allow it.

Let Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa continue to seek contracts with Cartier through Vogue. It is not the job of the Zelensky couple.

The art of tomorrow will immortalize Alicia Vikander through the work of Jeff Koons. Houellebecq on Televisa?

