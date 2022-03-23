Zelenski says that agreement with Russia will have to be ratified at the polls – Europe – International

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky warned that any peace agreement reached with Russia, including any territorial change in the country, it will have to be supported by the population in a referendum.

“If they talk about these (territorial) changes, then the only solution will be to call a referendum. It will be the people who will solve the question about the format of this compromise,” Zelenski said in an interview with the Czech broadcaster CT24, the French France Télévisions and the Ukrainian NSTU.

In the talk, broadcast last night on Czech television and picked up today by different local media, Zelenski considers that a possible meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, must be preceded by a consensus in your country.

That meeting, which has been speculated about for days, will be key, according to the Ukrainian head of state, to discover the true intentions of Russia and “what they are capable of or what they are pursuing to stop this war.”

What Zelensky is sure of is that “neither history nor the state will forgive the loss of people”, nor will “future generations forgive the loss of our territory”.

Always in the framework of the tense negotiations with Moscow, which aspires to recognition of its sovereignty over the Crimean peninsula, occupied since 2014, as well as the self-determination of the rebel territories of Donetsk and Lugansk, Zelensky wants to give his people a say .

“If I were to be totally honest, then if we talk about security or changes in Ukrainian laws, this is not going to be solved by the president (Zelensky) alone. It will be a long process, in which both the Parliament and the Ukrainian people will be involved. Zelensky said.

“I am willing to give in whatever it is, only if my people agree. Nothing different will happen. We have finally achieved unity and I do not in any way wish for a division in our state,” he added.

Building hit by Russian missiles in kyiv, as firefighters try to put out the flames / Volodymyr Zelensky.

What does Russia say?

Russia affirmed on Tuesday that Ukraine is a sovereign country when it comes to calling a referendum on a possible compromise with Moscow.option suggested last night by the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski.

“Ukraine is a sovereign state, and there can and should be certain internal state procedures,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said in his daily telephone briefing when asked about Zelensky’s remarks.

The spokesman for the Russian Presidency indicated that, in addition to Ukrainian sovereign issues, there are “substances that are at the stage of negotiation” between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations.

“I cannot address the details of these substances,” said Peskov, who expressed his conviction that “making them public would only damage the negotiating process, which is progressing much more slowly and with less content” than Moscow would like.

EFE

