Zelensky argues that Russia is trying to delay its failure in the war

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky said on Monday that Russia is trying to delay the moment of failure in the war initiated on February 24 by order of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

“They felt like they would lose, and they’re just trying to delay this moment, to ensure at least some activity on the front lines,” Zelensky said in the daily television address he broadcasts every night to the Ukrainian citizenry.

The Ukrainian ruler referred, in this way, to the recent territorial losses that Russian troops are registering and the announcement of the call for hundreds of thousands of Russian reservists, a measure that has produced a social crisis in which thousands of residents are leaving the country.

In this sense, Zelensky blamed the Russian Army for sending its citizens to their deaths. “Despite the obvious senselessness of the war for Russia and the occupiers’ loss of initiative, the command of the Russian army still drives them to death”he declared.

“The constant attempts of the Russian offensive in the Donetsk region will surely go down in the history of wars as one of the most cynical murders of the soldiers themselves”he criticized, after denouncing that Moscow is depriving its citizens “of the most important thing: the right to life.”

These statements have been made by Zelensky after explaining that the situation in the Donetsk region is “particularly difficult”. “We are doing everything possible to stop enemy activity. This is where our number one goal is right now.”