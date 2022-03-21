Zelensky at the 2022 Oscars? Amy Schumer’s proposal to the Film Academy

Hollywood and the world of cinema celebrate next Sunday the 27th the great night of the seventh art: the awards Oscar at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. This 94th edition will have up to three mistresses of ceremonies: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

Amy Schumer She has confessed that she had an express request to act as a presenter: count on the presence of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Although, for now, he has not received a response.

The reason for having him is because there are “many eyes and ears on this event.” “I think there’s definitely the pressure to go, ‘This is like a vacation, let people forget, we just want to enjoy tonight'”confessed on the Drew Barrymore show.

Amy: “I have some jokes that highlight the current situation”

Schumer has acknowledged that he presented the proposal to have Zelenski: “I wanted to find a way to have Zelenski via satellite, a recording or something just because there are so many eyes on the Oscars.” He has also noted: “I’m not afraid to address that, but I don’t produce the Oscars.”

She even thinks that as the host of an event as important as this one she has “a great opportunity to at least tell a couple of things”. “I have some jokes that highlight the current situation. I mean, there are so many horrible things going on, it’s hard to focus on one.”

According to Variety, the Hollywood Academy and ABCnetwork that broadcasts the Oscars ceremony, So far they have not commented on it. Just as it is also unknown if the invitation has finally reached Zelensky.

The cinema, the other life of Zelensky

The top Ukrainian president would feel at home since before becoming president he was a famous actor in his country. He even became president with a political party that came out of one of his series: ‘servant of the people’. In it she embodies a high school teacher who teaches classes and who manages to win the electoral victory and become president.