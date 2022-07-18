Zelensky fires top officials for ‘collaboration’ with Russia

Destruction in hospitals, schools and hotels in Mykolaiv, Ukraine 2:28

(CNN) — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has sacked two senior figures in his government, questioning their leadership qualities and accusing many of his subordinates of treason and collaboration with Russia.

“Today I made the decision to remove the prosecutor general from office and to fire the head of the Security Service of Ukraine,” Zelensky said in his late-night video address.

The two fired officials are Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and the head of the State Security Service (SBU) Ivan Bakanov, a long-time aide to the president.

Zelensky said that many officials in both departments were suspected of treason.

“As of today, 651 criminal proceedings have been registered for treason against the fatherland and collaborative activities of employees of prosecutors, pre-trial investigation bodies and other law enforcement agencies,” he said.

“In particular, more than 60 employees of the prosecutor’s office and the Security Service of Ukraine remained in the occupied territory and work against our state.”

Explaining his decision to dismiss Venediktova and Bakanov, Zelensky said: “Such a set of crimes against the foundations of the national security of the state and the detected connections between the employees of the Ukrainian security forces and the special services of Russia raise questions very seriously to relevant leaders. Each of these questions will receive an appropriate answer.”

The former head of the Main Directorate of the Security Service in Crimea was also detained on suspicion of treason, it said.

“Everyone who together with him was part of a criminal group working in the interests of the Russian Federation will also be held accountable. It concerns the transfer of secret information to the enemy and other acts of cooperation with Russian special services.”

Senior SBU officials in southern Ukraine have been blamed for the ease with which Russian forces were able to capture large areas of the south within a week of the invasion.

Zelensky indicated that there would be more actions.

“Specific actions and any inaction of each official in the security sector and in law enforcement will be evaluated. The inspection for law enforcement has already produced the first results and will continue.”

Zelensky also said the prime minister would be tasked with stepping up the search for a new head of the National Anti-Corruption Office.