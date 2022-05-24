Zelensky, Joë Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Jews Among TIME’s 100 Most Influential

(JTA) — Volodymyr Zelensky, the Jewish president of Ukraine who led his country during the Russian invasion that began in late February, has been named to Time magazine’s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. .

JACKIE HAJDENBERG

Zelensky was listed in the “leaders” category, and his entry was written by the president of the United States, Joe Biden.

Several Jewish artists also appeared on the list published on Monday, including another with Ukrainian descent: the actress Mila Kuniswho emigrated from Chernivtsi to the United States at the age of 7 and launched a campaign that has raised more than $36 million for efforts to help Ukrainian refugees. Other actors were included as Andrew Garfield, Sarah Jessica Parker Y Zoe Kravitzas well as the “Saturday Night Live” comedian Peter Davidsonwho has just announced his departure after seven years on the show.

Taika Waititithe New Zealand Maori Jewish director of “JoJo Rabbit” fame, had his entry written by the Jewish actor and comedian Sasha Baron Cohen. In “JoJo Rabbit,” a member of the Hitler Youth discovers that his mother (played by Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl in his attic.

Andy Jessywho became CEO of Amazon last year, was named in the “titans” category.

Other Jews who made the list include photographer and anti-opioid crisis activist Nan Goldinwho led protests against the museums’ ties to Purdue Pharma’s Sackler family, and David Zaslav, CEO and president of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Both the father and mother of the President of Ukraine are Jewish. Several direct relatives of Zelensky They were executed in the Holocaust.

From the translation (c)Jewish Link Mexico

