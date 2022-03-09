Zelensky presses on the West: “Decide quickly on MiG-29s”

From sending fighter jets to the new round of negotiations with Moscow. Volodymyr Zelensky he returned to speak to his people, to the Western allies and also to the Russian enemy. He did it through a video broadcast on his Telegram channel.

The message to the allies

As for the allies, Zelensky called on Western nations to decide “ as soon as possible “on MiG-29. In the last few hours, Poland had offered to send its fleet of Soviet-era aircraft to the US base in Ramstein in Germany to be sent from there to Ukraine. However, the Pentagon rejected the proposal as impractical. “ When will there be a decision? Look, we are in war! “Zelensky said, asking the West, and therefore the United States and the European Union” to decide as soon as possible. Send us planes “.” Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, we have been repeating that if the skies over Ukraine are not closed, you too will be responsible for the humanitarian catastrophe. Russia uses rockets, aviation, helicopters against civilians “, he then added.

Meanwhile the Ukrainians are preparing for new rounds of negotiations with Russia, while the authorities continue to evacuate people from the Kiev region. The number, stressed the Ukrainian president, has already exceeded 18 thousand units. “ The enemy can destroy the walls of our homes, our schools, our churches. He can destroy Ukrainian companies. But he will never reach our soul, our heart, our ability to live freely. And fight with courage “said Zelensky again.

The message to the enemies

Zelensky then turned to Russia, in particular to the Russian forces sent to Ukraine. “ You have a chance to survive. We have been resisting for almost two weeks. We have shown you that we will not give up because this is our home. We will fight until we take back our land and avenge the people who have been killed. You can save yourself simply by walking away “, the president said. Then, in Russian, he increased the dose:” Don’t believe your commanders. Here there is nothing more than death, prison and we already know from the wiretapping that your commanders understand that this war must end and that we must return to peace. Go away “.