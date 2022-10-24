Zelensky rejects Russian claims that Ukraine plans to detonate a dirty bomb

Russia is bringing new military units to Kherson as it prepares to defend the city from any new Ukrainian offensive, the head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Agency said in an interview with the Kyiv-based news website Ukrainska Pravda.

Major General Kyrylo Budanov said that while Moscow was moving the wounded, cash, and Russian-based administrative authorities and financial institutions out of the city, it was pouring in more troops.

“They are taking [el banco ruso] Promsvyazbank and other financial structures that the Russians brought there,” Budanov said.

“They’re pulling out the cash, the servers [de Internet]the so-called occupation authorities… They are removing all the seriously injured who cannot walk, they are trying to discharge those who can walk as soon as possible in hospitals… They create the illusion that all is lost” Budanov added.

“And at the same time, on the contrary, they bring new military units there and prepare the city streets for defense.”

Budanov said Moscow was acting out of fear that Ukrainian troops could retake the critical Kakhovka dam, located east of Kherson, and encircle his troops in the city.

“They understand that if we at least take control of the Kakhovka dam… they will have to make a decision very quickly. Or else [tendrán que] leave the city very, very quickly and get out, or you risk ending up in the same situation that our units in Mariupol found themselves in before,” he said.

“Understanding all of this, they are preparing the ground so that, if necessary, they can get out of there very quickly. However, they are not preparing to leave now. They are preparing to defend themselves.”

Budanov repeated the accusations that the Russians had “partially mined” the dam.

He said he did not think Russian forces would completely destroy it, because doing so would flood much of the Kherson region and cut off water supplies to annexed Crimea and the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

“In other words, if a complete destruction is done, the scenario is as follows. Are you prepared for it? I don’t think so,” he said.