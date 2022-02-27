Zelensky rejects US offer of evacuation: “The fight is here”

Zelensky sends message: We will defend our country 1:19

(CNN) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected a US offer to evacuate the capital Kyiv, Ukraine’s embassy in Britain said on Twitter on Saturday.

“The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride,” Zelensky told the United States, according to the embassy.

“Ukrainians are proud of their president,” the tweet adds.

In a video posted Saturday morning on Twitter, Zelensky said: “Don’t believe the falsehoods,” Zelensky revealed that he is still in Kyiv.

“Here I am. We will not lower our weapons. We will be defending our country, because our weapon is the truth, and our truth is that this is our land, our country, our children, and we will defend all of this,” he said.

“That’s all. That’s all I wanted to tell you. Glory to Ukraine,” he added.

Zelensky remains a “primary target for Russian aggression,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Thursday night amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He echoed Zelensky’s own words that his intelligence said he had become a key target.

Zelensky said on Thursday that “according to our information, the enemy marked me as the number 1 target, my family as the number 2 target. They want to politically destroy Ukraine by destroying the head of state. We have information that enemy sabotage groups have entered Kyiv”.