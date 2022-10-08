News

Zelensky speaks to the BBC: “They are preparing the Russians for nuclear war”

President Zelensky speaking to the BBC
Zelensky claims that Russia’s threats are a “risk to the entire planet.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russian officials have begun “preparing their society” for the possible use of nuclear weapons, but added that he doesn’t think Russia is ready to use them.

In an interview with the BBC, President Zelensky denied calling for Russia to be attacked and claimed that an earlier comment of his had been mistranslated.

“You have to use preventive strikes,” he said of sanctions, “not strikes.”

In recent weeks, the Ukrainian military has recaptured large swathes of territory in a successful counteroffensive that has forced Russian troops out of long-held positions.

