News

Zelensky speaks to the BBC: “They are preparing the Russians for nuclear war”

Photo of Zach Zach1 hour ago
0 7 3 minutes read

  • Hugo Bachega and John Simpson
  • BBC News Kyiv

President Zelensky speaking to the BBC
Caption,

Zelensky claims that Russia’s threats are a “risk to the entire planet.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russian officials have begun “preparing their society” for the possible use of nuclear weapons, but added that he doesn’t think Russia is ready to use them.

In an interview with the BBC, President Zelensky denied calling for Russia to be attacked and claimed that an earlier comment of his had been mistranslated.

“You have to use preventive strikes,” he said of sanctions, “not strikes.”

In recent weeks, the Ukrainian military has recaptured large swathes of territory in a successful counteroffensive that has forced Russian troops out of long-held positions.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach1 hour ago
0 7 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Scammer Anna Sorokin was given house arrest while she appeals her deportation from the US

2 mins ago

Haiti calls for the “immediate deployment” of international military forces

35 mins ago

What the woman with the world’s longest fingernails can (and can’t) do

46 mins ago

the attacker who opened fire in a daycare center killed his wife and stepson before committing suicide

57 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button