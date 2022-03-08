Zelensky, standing ovation from the British parliament: “We are not giving up, like you against the Nazis.” Then the criticisms of NATO

“We do not want to lose what is ours as in the past you did not want to surrender in the face of the Nazi invasion.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky returns to speak to British deputies. The video speech was broadcast live in Westminster in a packed British House of Commons: MEPs greeted it with a long standing ovation. “NATO did not behave as it should in its response after the Russian attack on the Zaporizhzhya plant,” continued Zelensky, “and in not imposing a no fly-zone over the skies of Ukraine ». The president then let himself go to a Shakespearean quote: «To be or not to be? We answer to be, we answer that we want to exist ». The speech made in the presence of British MPs continued with the Ukrainian president’s praise of the United Kingdom “for its great support against the Russian invasion”. “But now we are asking London and the allies for more,” he added. “We need the help of Western countries, we are grateful Boris, but please increase the pressure of sanctions on Russia, recognize that country as a terrorist state, make our skies safe”. Zelensky then spoke of the numerous civilian casualties that the war unleashed by the Russians has caused in more than ten days. “Over 50 children have been killed so far. These are the children who could have lived. But those people took them away from us, ”he said, referring to the Russian military.

Johnson’s response: “Never a speech like this in this room”

“Never during the centuries of history of our parliamentary democracy had the House of Commons heard a speech like this.” Thus the British Prime Minister Borsi Johnson commented on the words of the Ukrainian President Zelensky addressed to the deputies in the classroom. “Our country is and will remain on the side of Ukraine against the Russian invasion”, continued Johnson, “a great European capital is under Russian fire and President Zelensky stands firmly for democracy and for freedom”. Immediately afterwards, the premier also said in Ukrainian, echoing John Kennedy, “I am Ukrainian”, reiterating the commitment “to do everything possible in terms of sanctions and diplomatic response”.

