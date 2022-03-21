Zelensky thanks Mila Kunis for raising money for refugees

The couple of actors gathered 35 million dollars to pay for accommodation for the thousands of refugees resulting from the war in Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskychatted by video call with Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher to thank you for your campaign to raise funds for war refugees .

Two weeks ago, the actor couple launched a campaign through Go Fund Me. “Today I am a proud Ukrainian. Although my family came to the United States in 1991, I was born in 1983 in Chernivtsi, Ukraine. Ukrainians are brave and proud people who They deserve our help in times of need.Kunis wrote in the description.

After two weeks, the project already has $35 million raised . Given the success of the campaign, the Ukrainian president wanted to thank the couple, making a video call with them.



AFP Read Also > Ten million people have fled their homes in Ukraine after the start of the war

Through his social networks, Zelenski expressed that “Ashtun Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who is originally from Chernivtsi, were the first to respond to our pain and have already raised $35 million to help refugees from Ukraine.”

“I am amazed at how committed they are to the issue and how determined they are. inspire the world”, added the Ukrainian president, detailing that the couple of actors will allocate the proceeds to flex port and airbnb to house the refugees.