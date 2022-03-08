Zelensky: “There will be World War III. Putin will not stop there” – Foreign

Ukrainian President Zelensky issues a very heavy warning: “This war will not end like this. It will unleash a world war”. He said it last night Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during an interview with ABC’s World News Tonight program. Zelensky also claims that the Russian president Vladimir Putin is a war criminal: “All those who came to our land, all those who gave the orders … are all war criminals.”

What would happen if a nuclear bomb were dropped on Italy: the simulator

“I’m in Kiev, on Bankova Street and I’m not hiding.” Thus the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky in a video posted on Telegram. “I’m not afraid. People in every city are defending themselves, even without weapons. I am here and I will not give up. As long as it is necessary to win this war. “

“Believe me, I have talked to many Western leadersthis war will not end there, it will cause World War III, “said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and says that only President Vladimir Putin could end the loss of civilian life in Ukraine, if only he wanted to.” I think that’s it. able to stop the war that started, “Zelensky said.” He should know one important thing that he cannot deny, that he is able to stop the war. “

And today at 4 pm Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address British MPs with a speech broadcast in the House of Commons in London. The Guardian reports.