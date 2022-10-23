Zelensky warned that Russian attacks on Ukraine’s power grid will not stop its offensive to retake territories occupied by Moscow.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskywarned this Saturday that the Russian attacks on the country’s electricity network, which has left more than a million Ukrainians without light, they will not stop the advance of their troops to recover the occupied territories.

“The Russians are lying when they say that this terror against our infrastructure and our people can somehow slow down the active actions of our army or create some difficulties for our defense,” he said. Zelensky in his usual late-night speech.

“Neither this attack by terrorists nor any other similar attack by them will stop our defenders,” the Ukrainian president stressed. “Our defense forces are getting everything they need to defend the country and they are moving forward every day.” he added.

Russia left more than a million Ukrainians without electricity this Saturday in new attacks against the country’s electricity grid, where concern is also growing about a large dam in the region of Khersonin whose capital the pro-Russian authorities urged citizens this Saturday to leave immediately.

Zelensky He stated that even “partially in the dark” life in Ukraine “remains civilized”, unlike what happens in Russia where they have “the same savagery” with electricity “as in ancient times”.

Due to the Russian attacks on their infrastructure, Zelensky reiterated the message to Ukrainians to limit the use of home appliances during peak power hours.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Prime Minister, Denys Chmygalwarned of a “new migratory tsunami” if Russian attacks against the country’s civil infrastructure persist, according to an interview to be published on Sunday.

Chmygal, who will participate in an economic forum in Berlin on Monday, accused Moscow of wanting to “plunge Ukraine into a humanitarian catastrophe”, according to some excerpts of the interview advanced by the German Sunday newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

“If there is no current, electricity or water in Ukraine, (it) can trigger a new migratory tsunami,” he warned.

Russia wants to punish Ukraine “with a cold winter, in which people could literally freeze to death. That could lead to a planned humanitarian catastrophe, the likes of which has not been seen in Europe since World War II,” she warned.

The Ukrainian prime minister will meet on Monday in berlin with the head of the German government Olaf Scholz and will participate in an economic forum with representatives of German and Ukrainian companies.

In the interview, Chmygal also asked Germany to deliver new ammunition to Ukraine in the coming days with which to deal with the air strikes Russians.

The Prime Minister also expressed his wish that the frozen russian assets abroad for the reconstruction of Ukraine. Damage from Russian attacks now totals “more than $750 billion,” he declared.

There are frozen Russian assets amounting to between 300,000 and 500,000 million dollars, he stressed. “We should develop a mechanism to confiscate Russian assets,” she said.

After the German-Ukrainian economic forum on Monday, Berlin will host an international conference for the reconstruction of Ukraine on Tuesday.

“We will have to invest a lot” in Ukraine’s reconstruction, Chancellor Scholz said in his weekly podcast published on Saturday.

“Ukraine cannot do it alone, the EU cannot do it alone either. Only the international community, which currently supports Ukraine, can do this. And you will need to do it for a while,” she stated.

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky will participate in the video meetings.

(With information from EFE)

