Zelensky Warns Putin Plans to Attack Key Kherson Dam

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure are aimed at provoking a new wave of refugees.

Speaking to the European Council in a video, Zelensky said that after failing to use energy resources as a weapon against Europe, “the current Russian leadership has ordered to turn the energy system itself into a battlefield. The consequences of this are very dangerous.” , also for all of us in Europe”.

“Strikes by Russian cruise missiles and Iranian attack drones have destroyed more than a third of our energy infrastructure,” he said. “Because of this, we are unfortunately no longer able to export electricity to help maintain stability.”

Days of devastating Russian attacks on energy infrastructure have seen the nation lose at least 40% of its power generation capacity. Ukrainian authorities warned earlier this week that both emergency and scheduled blackouts would follow.

Zelensky added: “Russia is also causing a new wave of migration of Ukrainians to EU countries. Russia’s terror against our energy facilities is aimed at creating as many problems as possible with electricity and heating in Ukraine this fall.” and winter and get as many Ukrainians as possible to go back to their countries.

Zelensky also claimed that Russia was laying the groundwork for a large-scale catastrophe in southern Ukraine, with Russian forces mining a critical dam on the Dnipro River in the southern Kherson region, as well as the adjacent hydroelectric plant.

“We have information that Russian terrorists have mined the dam and units of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant,” Zelensky told the Council of Europe during a video address.

“The dam of this hydroelectric power station contains about 18 million cubic meters of water. If the Russian terrorists blow up this dam, more than 80 towns, including Kherson, will be left in the rapid flood zone. Hundreds of thousands of people may suffer. The The water supply to a large part of southern Ukraine could be destroyed. This Russian terrorist attack could leave the Zaporizhia NPP without water for cooling, the water for the ZNPP is taken from the Kakhovka reservoir.”

CNN has contacted the Russian Defense Ministry for a response to the allegations.

The dam and hydroelectric plant have been operating at greatly reduced capacity since Russian forces captured the area in March. Ukrainian forces are about 40 kilometers (more than 24 miles) north of the dam. In the last four months, they have launched several attacks against the bridge that is part of the dam to prevent its use by the Russian military.

Separately, Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, said on Twitter Thursday that Russia planned to mine the dam and transformers, forcing the deportation of Ukrainian civilians from Kherson and flooding the territory to stop the Ukrainian counteroffensive. in the region. The terrain to the south and east of the river is low-lying.

“Russia is preparing a man-made catastrophe,” Podolyak said.

What pro-Moscow officials say: The head of the administrative district of Nova Kakhovka, Vladimir Leontiev, told the Russian state media TASS that it makes no sense for Russia to destroy the plant’s dam.

“What is the point for Russia to destroy it now? Even from a formal point of view, this is nonsense. It is absolute nonsense,” Leontiev said.

“First of all, you have to think about who benefits from it: it is only beneficial for Ukraine to destroy the dam, the hydroelectric plant, to disrupt logistics, to sow fear and panic, to stop the possibility of supplying water through from the North Crimean Canal to the territory of Crimea,” he said, according to TASS.