Zelensky warns that Russia may do something “cruel” on independence day

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Saturday that next week, when his country celebrates Independence Day on August 24, Russia may try to do something “particularly cruel.”

Next week “is very important for all of us, for our country. Our Flag Day, our Independence Day is ahead. The commemoration of the veterans of the war for the freedom of Ukraine is ahead,” Zelensky said in his usual nightly speech disclosed by official media.

However, he warned that “we must be aware that this week Russia may try to do something particularly unpleasant, something particularly cruel”, while noting that it would be “as in any other week during these six months, Russia did the same thing all the time: disgusting and cruel”.

Zelensky denounced that one of the “key tasks of the enemy is to humiliate us, the Ukrainians, devalue our abilities, our heroes, sow despair, fear, sow conflict.”

The president added that this year is “really special”, considering that “you can literally feel in the air of Crimea that the occupation there is temporary and that Ukraine is coming back.

