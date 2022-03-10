Zelensky’s Heroism Hits Western Red Lines (Analysis)

Zelensky shows that he works from his office in Kyiv 0:56

(CNN) — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is like the moral conscience of the West, with his daily video comments highlighting his country’s heroism in resisting a Russian invasion that has degenerated into bloody bombardment of civilians.

But while making it impossible to look away from his nation’s agony, Zelensky is hurtling ever closer to the harsh reality of war: President Joe Biden and European leaders face political and geopolitical red lines that Russian President Vladimir Putin, A nuclear-armed tyrant simply doesn’t have to face them in their relentless destruction.

High oil prices are also playing into the war’s underlying equation: Will Western pressure strangle the Russian economy and force Putin’s hand before Ukraine and its people are destroyed or driven into a mass exodus of refugees? And how long can public opinion in the United States and Europe hold firm?

Zelensky’s stirring calls have brought US and European lawmakers to tears on video calls, revived the West from its post-Cold War torpor and captivated the world with his defense of democracy. He is the opposite of Putin’s cruelty. If one man ever changed the world, few have done so as quickly as Zelensky.

In the latest video message of his nearly three-week campaign to inspire and shame the West to save its non-NATO nation, Zelensky emerged from his bunker and defiantly appeared at his government office, praising Ukrainians protesting against Russian troops.

“(They say:) ‘I’m here, it’s mine, and I’m not going to give it up. My city. My community. My Ukraine,'” Zelensky said in the message broadcast Monday night.

The comic actor-turned-tragic-hero’s daily episodes chronicling Putin’s attempt to destroy Ukraine injected steel into the global effort to make Russia a pariah, which went further and faster than anyone expected. Zelensky has effectively drawn the West into a proxy war against Moscow as the United States and its allies funnel anti-tank and anti-aircraft rockets into Ukraine. International sanctions have pulverized the Russian economy, pushed the country’s currency, the ruble, to record lows, and could eventually stoke resentment against Putin within Russia and compromise his ability to supply and reinforce his troops in Ukraine. . Oligarchs surrounding the Russian leader have seen jets, superyachts and fortunes seized by the West in an effort to build pressure within the Russian leader’s regime.

But almost two weeks after the invasion began, the question for the West is what options there are to intensify the mounting economic pressure on Russia and avoid a parallel military escalation.

And there are growing signs that, for all his heroism, Zelensky may be running up against the West’s prudent desire to avoid triggering a worst-case scenario that could lead to a third world war.

But he hasn’t given up on the US president, and in an interview on ABC’s “World News Tonight with David Muir” on Monday, he said: “I’m sure the president can do more. He can and I would like to believe that. He is capable of doing it.”

“Everyone thinks that we are far from the United States or Canada. No, we are in this zone of freedom,” Zelensky said in the interview, noting how the war in Ukraine could soon affect the rest of the world as well. “And when the limits of rights and freedoms are being violated and trampled on, then we have to protect ourselves. Because we will be the first. You will be the seconds. Because the more this beast devours, the more and more and more it wants.”

There will be no no-fly zone for Ukraine

But Zelensky’s repeated calls for a no-fly zone have been rebuffed by Western powers desperate to avoid a direct confrontation with Russian forces.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during a tour of the Baltic NATO member states, flatly explained on Monday why there will be no mission to secure Ukrainian airspace.

“That means that if a Russian plane violates the declared zone, we shoot it down. And that runs the considerable risk of creating a direct conflict between our countries and Russia, and therefore a broader war, which is not in anyone’s interest.” , said.

Zelensky’s alternative call was for former Warsaw Pact states to supply Ukraine with Cold War-era fighter jets for which their pilots were already trained. He pleaded with US lawmakers over the weekend to send in planes.

But that plan may be losing momentum amid fears that Putin’s fury over Soviet-era fighter jets firing on Russian troops could drag Eastern European NATO states into war. The Polish prime minister’s ministry said in a tweet on Sunday that “Poland will not send its warplanes to #Ukraine” or allow the country to use its airports. And White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday downplayed the idea that the United States could quickly “stuff” the Polish Air Force with its own planes if Warsaw sent planes to Ukraine.

“There is a NATO air base in Poland. If there are planes leaving from there, it could be a challenging circumstance. What are the other options and where do they land?” Psaki said. “Certainly we are not preventing, blocking or discouraging Poland. But it is not as easy as just moving planes.”

His comments were the latest sign that while the West has meted out extreme punishments on Russia in a bid to save Ukraine, its leaders remain wary of unleashing a war that could turn into a disastrous nuclear standoff.

Ban on energy exports faces problems in Europe

Another option discussed in recent days to tighten Putin has been the ban on Russian oil and gas exports. Paradoxically, the sanctions that have helped oil prices soar are sending more money into Moscow’s coffers to help it fight the war and at least stave off some of the impact of those sanctions. Therefore, the idea of ​​banning Russian oil purchases is highly attractive to Washington, especially since Russian oil accounted for less than 2% of all US oil imports in December.

Zelensky made his own call to boycott Russian energy. He had called, “in particular, for the rejection of oil and oil products from Russia” in a video statement on Monday. “This can be called an embargo. Or just morality, when you refuse to give a terrorist money,” he said.

But his appeal appears to be a step too far for Europe, which has come under fire in Washington for decades of policies that have made it dependent on Russian oil and gas and vulnerable to extortion at a time of heightened international tensions.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is drawing a line. The new leader previously pleased US leaders with his willingness to transform decades of Berlin foreign policy to punish Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including sending offensive weapons to a conflict zone and halting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

But Scholz said on Monday that Russian energy was an “essential imperative” for Europe. Hungary has also said it will not support a ban on Russian oil and gas. Moscow accounts for 40% of the European Union’s gas needs and 27% of its oil imports.

There is strong support in Congress for legislation currently being drafted that would ban US imports of oil from Russia. But any unilateral action would probably be somewhat symbolic, unless Europe joins in.

Leveraging sanctions directly on Russian oil might be more important because it would prevent countries around the world from using it if they didn’t want to run afoul of those measures. But given how big Russia is as an oil producer, and how dependent Europe is on it, the financial and political fallout could be enormous.

Biden reexamines list of US pariahs to punish Putin

The Russian oil conundrum has prompted the Biden administration to consider changing its list of global outcasts in its bid to punish Putin.

CNN’s Natasha Bertrand reports that US officials were in Venezuela over the weekend for talks about allowing a nation under sanctions for suppressing democracy to sell its oil on international markets to ease rising prices. A possible new international nuclear deal with Iran, to replace the one wrecked by then-President Donald Trump, could have a similar effect. And Biden could travel to Saudi Arabia, a pivotal leader in oil production, this year after keeping Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at arm’s length after the kingdom was accused of murdering and dismembering Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Each of those queries has its own internal logic. But the importance of these nations for world oil production has given them a new relevance and openings after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Biden and European leaders facing high energy prices have domestic political constraints. In the United States, gasoline prices hit a record $4.14 a gallon on Monday, a dangerous threshold for Biden and other Democrats in a midterm election year. Although there has been strong support in the polls for sanctions against Russia, the massive increases in gasoline prices will present a new test for public opinion.

While Republicans have largely supported Biden’s hard line on Putin, they are not giving him a break on gas prices, arguing that he set the US up for failure by trying to transition to a policy of low climate friendly carbon emissions.

They also addressed suggestions that the US might talk to its enemies in an effort to convince them to produce more oil to further isolate a larger foe in Putin.

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, who is campaigning for Senate Republicans, said Monday: “We should stop importing Russian oil, period. And we shouldn’t go to Venezuela… When are we going to learn we can’t trust these ruffians?”

The growing controversy in Washington is a warning sign for Zelensky and it will also be felt in Moscow.

The longer the war in Ukraine lasts, the greater the chances that political and strategic pressure will also build up in NATO capitals. The fate of Ukraine can be reduced to a bitter question: Who is holding out longer, the brave people of the country and its president, the Russian economy, or Western public opinion and the leaders’ tolerance of rising tensions with a Russian president who makes nuclear threats?