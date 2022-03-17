Zelensky’s moving message to America

US Congress gives Zelensky a standing ovation after speech 6:09

(CNN) — We knew that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s historic speech to Congress would be emotionally searing and extraordinarily powerful. But Wednesday’s speech was more than that.

Zelensky’s words are not just destined for the history books. They are likely to energize support for Ukraine’s defense against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war machine and reverberate across the United States.

When America’s top Democrats and Republicans stood side by side to give Zelensky a standing ovation, we knew the Ukrainian president had made his mark. Zelensky, reminding Americans what freedom really means after the country spent years devaluing it in petty political battles, shows that there is a new seriousness in the nation.

Zelensky, now a familiar face around the world in his military-colored T-shirt and slowly evolving beard, addressed all Americans:

“Members of Congress, ladies and gentlemen, Americans, friends,” he said, because he had a specific mission for each of them: a role they could play to help save not only Ukraine, but potentially the future of democracy and peace. “At this moment, the fate of our country is being decided…”, she declared, “whether the Ukrainians will be free.” But this is not just her battle, she insisted. “The Ukrainian people are defending not only Ukraine, we are fighting for the values ​​of Europe and the world.”

After showing a harrowing video of Ukrainians enduring Russia’s offensive, he switched from Ukrainian to English and spoke directly to the US president. “I am grateful to President Biden for his personal involvement, for his sincere commitment to Ukraine. and democracy around the world,” he said, noting Biden’s leadership in providing sanctions, military support and a unified international front against Russia.

“Thank you,” he told Biden and the American people, but we need more.

Grasping Biden rhetorically by the lapels, he said: “You are the leader of the nation, of your great nation. I want you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means being the leader of peace.”

As he has with other audiences, Zelensky tailored his message. Imagine being hit from the sky, like 9/11, but every day, he told Americans. He talked about Pearl Harbor and quoted Martin Luther King. “I have a dream…” he intoned, “may I say, I have a need. I need to protect our sky.” Zelensky’s main request is that the United States impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, to protect its people from Russian bombing. Biden has so far refused, arguing that it could lead to World War III by bringing the United States into a direct military confrontation with Russia.

But Zelensky’s speech was not just an appeal to conscience. It wasn’t just a reminder that the values ​​America holds dearest — freedom, democracy, self-determination — are at stake.

For all his rhetoric, Zelensky is pragmatic and realistic. He even offered an alternative if the no-fly zone is out of the question. Instead, he called for aircraft and air defense systems. He presented a list of ideas, of requests, of ways that the United States and the world could help.

“In the darkest moment for our country, for all of Europe, I ask you to do more,” he told Congress, told Americans.

He called for new sanctions packages, “constantly, every week until the Russian military machine grinds to a halt.” He called for sanctions against all Russian politicians “who remain in their offices and do not cut ties with those responsible for the aggression against Ukraine,” essentially Putin’s accomplices. He called on American companies to close their operations in Russia, “leave your market immediately because it is awash with our blood.” He called for US ports to be closed to Russian products.

Zelensky told members of Congress to pressure companies in their districts to stop doing business with the country that is hitting theirs.

“I’m asking to make sure,” he said, “that the Russians don’t get a single penny that they use to destroy the people in Ukraine.”

Hours later, Biden approved an additional $800 million in military assistance for Ukraine, bringing the total to $1 billion in aid this week alone. Biden acknowledged Zelensky’s stirring appeal, explained the vast amount of military and humanitarian supplies from the “American people” and vowed more would come in a conflict he said could drag on.

Biden further stated that the world is with Ukraine. This could be a long battle, he said, that “pits the appetites of an autocrat against humanity’s desire to be free.”

Zelensky has clearly reflected on that battle. In his speech, he outlined an idea for a global alliance.

“We propose to create an association… a union of responsible countries that have the strength and the conscience to stop conflicts immediately… within 24 hours, if necessary.” The U24, as he called it, would provide humanitarian support, political support, sanctions, even weapons, “to keep the peace and quickly save the world.”

It was the brainchild of a man who has mastered the art of combining diplomacy, idealism and results; a leader who is in a desperate battle to save his country and who is trying to persuade the United States, and the world, that they not only have the ability to help Ukraine win this war, but even more, that Ukraine is fighting this war for a cause far greater than their own survival.