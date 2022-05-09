Zelensky’s response to Putin’s congratulations on the anniversary of victory against Nazism

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the Ukrainian people on Sunday, May 8, on the anniversary of the victory against Nazi Germany celebrated in the countries of the former Soviet Union, including Russia and Ukraine.

“The Russian leader has highlighted in his congratulatory telegrams to the heads of state of the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics that today our soldiers, just as their ancestors did, are fighting shoulder to shoulder for the liberation of their homeland from Nazi filth and has expressed confidence that victory will be ours as it was in 1945″, the Russian Presidency reported in a statement.

Putin also stressed that “On this day we pay tribute to the soldiers and workers of the home front who crushed Nazism despite the innumerable cost in lives and hardship.”

In particular, it cites the veterans of the Great Patriotic War – a name used to designate the Second World War in Russia – and to the general citizens of Ukraine. He also refers to the “revenge of the ideological heirs of those who were defeated in the Great Patriotic War” and thus repeats the argument of the offensive to “denazify” Ukraine.

“Today it is our common obligation to prevent the rebirth of Nazism, which brought so much suffering to the peoples of so many countries,” Vladimir Putin stressed.

The message was answered by the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, who said: “Russia has forgotten everything that was important to the victors of the Second World War”, on the eve of the commemorations in Russia of the victory over Nazi Germany.

Zelenski criticized in a video message the “violent bombings” registered in several regions of Ukraine, one of which killed 60 people in a school in the east of the country, “as if today were not May 8, as if tomorrow were not 9, while the watchword should be peace for all normal people.”

“Ukraine and the free world will agree,” he said.

According to the president, Ukraine “has shown that it was part of the free world and of a united Europe” in the face of “Moscow’s independence in evil and hatred, which the whole world will see tomorrow.”

On Monday, the traditional May 9 military parade will be held in Moscow’s Red Square, where thousands of soldiers will march, followed by tanks, armored vehicles and missile launchers.

Putin’s text was addressed to the leaders of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Abkhazia (Georgia), South Ossetia (Georgia), the Donetsk People’s Republic (Ukraine) and the People’s Republic of Lugansk (Ukraine), “as well as the peoples of Georgia and Ukraine”.

Putin “is doubling down on the Ukraine war”

The Russian president believes he cannot afford to lose in Ukraine and is “doubling down” on the war, but shows no signs of planning to use tactical nuclear weapons, CIA Director Bill Burns said.

Despite the failure of Russian forces to capture kyiv and their difficulties on the main fronts in the southeastern Donbas region, the Russian leader persists in his belief that his troops can defeat those of Ukraine, Burns said.

He maintains it “despite key defeats on the battlefield”, said the head of US espionage at a conference of the Financial Times. “I think he’s in a frame of mind where he doesn’t think he can afford to lose,” she noted.

According to Burns, Putin has been “concerned” for years about Ukraine, which was part of the Soviet Union, in a “highly combustible combination of grievance, ambition and insecurity.”

“He staked a lot on the decisions he made to launch this invasion. I think he is convinced at this point that redoubling his efforts will allow him to progress,” the CIA director noted.

*With information from Europa Press and AFP.

