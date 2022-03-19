Zelensky’s “Servant of the People” series is available on Netflix

US Congress gives Zelensky a standing ovation after speech 6:09

(CNN) — Before becoming president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky was a successful actor and comedian.



Now Netflix is ​​re-broadcasting the television series that helped make him a star, and served as a springboard for his presidential campaign.

“Servant of the People” is a political satire in which Zelensky plays a high school teacher who becomes president of Ukraine after his speech about corruption in the country’s government goes viral.

The series premiered in 2015. This role has been credited by some with helping to catapult Zelensky to the real-life presidency of Ukraine in 2019.

“They asked for it and it’s back!” he said. Netflix in a tweet on Wednesday, announcing the return of the series.

Zelensky currently dominates the world stage with his emotional pleas for help following the Russian invasion of his country.