Zelenskyy: Ukraine is ready to talk about agreement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday night that he is prepared to put up for discussion a compromise that Ukraine will not aspire to join NATO in exchange for a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Russian troops and security guarantees for his country.

“It’s a concession from all sides: To the West, which doesn’t know what to do with us regarding NATO; for Ukraine, which wants security guarantees, and for Russia, which does not want further expansion of NATO,” Zelenskyy said in an interview with Ukrainian television channels.

He also reiterated his call to speak directly with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Unless he meets with Putin, it is impossible to even understand whether Russia wants to end the war, Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president said that kyiv would be ready to talk about the status of Crimea and the eastern Donbas region, under the control of pro-Russian separatists, after a ceasefire and measures have been taken to provide security guarantees.

ANKARA, Turkey — A yacht belonging to Chelsea soccer club owner, sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, has docked in Bodrum, a Turkish tourist destination on the Aegean Sea, local media reported Monday, at a time when international measures to freeze assets belonging to Russian businessmen with ties to the Kremlin.

Turkish private television station NTV reported that the Bermuda-flagged luxury yacht “Solaris” docked in the port of Turkey — a country that has not sanctioned Russia — after setting sail from Montenegro.

A group of Ukrainians with Ukrainian flags with the text “No to war” written on them boarded a small speedboat and tried to prevent the yacht from docking, the Sozcu newspaper reported.

It is not known if Abramovich was on board the yacht or if the boat was taken to Turkey to avoid sanctions.

Last week, the European Union imposed sanctions against Abramovich when it updated a list of people facing asset freezes and travel bans for their role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Abramovich had already been sanctioned by Great Britain.

As a member of NATO, Turkey has close ties with both Russia and Ukraine. Ankara has criticized Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, but has also positioned itself as a neutral party trying to mediate between the two. It has closed the Turkish straits connecting the Black Sea with the Mediterranean to most Russian warships, but has not sanctioned Russia or closed its airspace to Russian flights.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — One of the world’s top chess players has been banned from competing for six months for supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Sergey Karjakin, a former world title contender, expressed “full support” for Russian President Vladimir Putin in an open letter shortly after Russia sent troops to Ukraine last month and has regularly posted on social media in support of the move. Russian campaign.

A disciplinary board of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) determined that Karjakin broke a rule to avoid tarnishing the reputation of the game of chess or the organizations it manages. He can appeal the ruling, but he told the Russian news agency Tass that he does not plan to do so.

The 32-year-old was born in Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014, and represented Ukraine until 2009, before switching his allegiance to Russia.

He was at one time the youngest player to achieve the grandmaster title and faced world champion Maguns Carlsen in 2016, when he lost in a quick playoff.

NEW YORK — Russia warned Monday that relations with the United States are “on the verge of breaking down” and summoned the US ambassador to protest President Joe Biden’s recent remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a press release, the Russian Foreign Ministry mentions “recent unacceptable statements” by Biden about Putin. A few days ago, Biden called Putin a “war criminal” for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian ministry added that in the meeting with US ambassador John Sullivan in Moscow, “it was emphasized to him that comments like these by a US president, incongruous for a figure of that status, put relations between Russia and the United States at risk.” edge of rupture”.

kyiv — Radiation sensors around the Chernobyl plant, the site of one of the world’s worst nuclear accidents in 1986, have stopped working, Ukraine’s nuclear regulatory agency said.

In a Monday statement, the agency also said firefighters are no longer available in the region to protect forests that have been contaminated with radioactivity for decades as temperatures rise. The plant was taken over by Russian forces on February 24.

According to the statement, the combination of risks could imply a “significant deterioration” in the ability to control the spread of radiation not only in Ukraine, but also beyond the country’s borders, in the coming weeks and months.

Chernobyl plant management said on Sunday that 50 employees who had worked non-stop since Russia took control have been rotated and replaced.

kyiv — A Russian shell hit a chemical plant on the outskirts of the city of Sumy shortly after 3 a.m. Monday, according to the Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office, causing a 50-ton ammonia tank to leak that took hours. contain.

For his part, Russian military spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the leak had been “a planned provocation” by Ukrainian forces to falsely accuse Russia of a chemical attack.

Konashenkov also said that a cruise missile had hit a Ukrainian training center in the Rivne region overnight. At the scene, 80 Ukrainian and foreign fighters were killed, he added.

Vitaliy Koval, head of the regional military administration in Rivne, confirmed that two Russian missiles had hit a training center there on Monday morning, but gave no information about injuries or deaths.

NEW YORK — Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said more progress in the negotiations was needed before Russian President Vladimir Putin could meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Peskov said that “in order to talk about a meeting of the two presidents, it is first necessary to do homework, it is necessary to hold talks and agree on the results.”

“So far there has been no significant movement” in the talks, he added, and “there is no agreement that they could commit to” in a joint meeting.

The Russian and Ukrainian delegations have held several rounds of talks both in person and via video conference. Zelenskyy has expressed his willingness to meet directly with Putin to seek agreement on key issues.

BRUSSELS — European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has accused Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine, especially in the besieged city of Mariupol, where hundreds of civilians have been killed.

“What is happening in Mariupol is a huge war crime,” Borrell said. “Destroying everything, bombing and killing everyone indiscriminately. This is a horrible thing.”

Russia has lost any moral superiority, he asserted, and “war also has laws.” Borrell made the remarks about him on Monday upon his arrival to chair a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

The International Criminal Court in The Hague is gathering evidence on possible war crimes in Ukraine. But Russia, like the United States, does not recognize the court’s jurisdiction.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said his country is “certainly open to other mechanisms of accountability for the atrocities that are taking place in Ukraine right now.”

Coveney said images of the war spread on social media “spur an outrage across the European Union” that those responsible be held accountable.

LONDON – Heavy fighting continued north of kyiv as Russian forces persisted in their blockaded effort to encircle the Ukrainian capital, the British Ministry of Defense said on Monday.

Russian advances from the north-east of the city have been blocked, the ministry said in a Monday social media update, while troops advancing from Hostomel to the north-west had been repelled by staunch Ukrainian resistance. The bulk of the Russian forces were more than 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the city center.

“Despite the continued lack of progress, kyiv remains the main Russian military target and it is likely that they will prioritize the encirclement of the city in the coming weeks,” according to the British authorities.

kyiv, Urania – Shells fired into a kyiv neighborhood have devastated a shopping mall, which was left a still-smoldering ruin Monday morning amid multi-story towers.

Emergency services reported at least eight dead in the Sunday night attacks near the city center. The force of the explosion blew out all the windows in the neighboring block and twisted their metal frames.

Artillery fire could be heard in the distance as firefighters toiled through the destruction in the populous Podil district.

LEOPOLIS, Ukraine – An ammonia leak at a chemical plant in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy has contaminated an area for more than 2.5 kilometers (about 1.5 miles) in all directions, authorities said on Monday. Monday in the morning.

Sumy regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy did not say what caused the leak.

The Sumykhimprom plant is on the outskirts of the city, which has some 263,000 residents and has come under frequent attack by Russian troops in recent weeks.

“Now there is no threat to the center of Sumy, as the wind is not blowing towards the city,” Zhyvytskyy said.

The nearby town of Novoselytsya, about 1.5 kilometers (1 mile) southeast of Sumy, was threatened.

Emergency crews were working to contain the leak.