Zelenskyy visits the liberated but devastated city of Izium

Hand on chest, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy watched his country’s flag being raised over the recaptured city of Izium on Wednesday, during a rare trip outside the capital that highlighted Moscow’s shameful retreat in the face of a counteroffensive. ukrainian

Russian forces left the battered city last week as Ukrainian soldiers made a stunning advance that has recaptured large swathes of territory in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine.

Under the gaze of Zelenskyy, who was singing the national anthem, the Ukrainian flag was raised in front of the destroyed city hall. After almost six months of Russian occupation, most of Izium was devastated, with residential buildings blackened by flames and the marks of artillery strikes.

In the place where there used to be a building, only a huge crater and piles of rubble remained.

“The image is very shocking, but it is not shocking to me,” Zelenskyy said in a brief statement to the press, “because we begin to see the same images of Bucha, of the first unoccupied territories (…) the same destroyed buildings , murdered people”.

Bucha is a small town on the outskirts of kyiv from which Russian forces withdrew in March. After the withdrawal, the Ukrainian authorities discovered the bodies of hundreds of civilians, many with signs of torture, lying in the streets, in courtyards and in mass graves.

Prosecutors said they have found six bodies bearing traces of torture in recently recaptured villages in the Kharkiv region. Kharkiv Prosecutor’s Director Oleksandr Filchakov said the findings occurred in Hrakove and Zaliznyche, towns about 60 kilometers (35 miles) southeast of the city of Kharkiv.

“We have a terrible picture of what the occupiers did… Cities like Balakliia and Izium are in the same category as Bucha, Borodyanka and Irpin,” said Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Andriy Koston, who named the places where, according to Ukraine, Russian forces have committed atrocities.

Similar claims have been made by local authorities in other areas previously under Ukrainian control, which could not be immediately verified. They have yet to present evidence of possible atrocities on the scale of those described in Bucha, where the number and condition of civilian casualties sparked international calls for war crimes charges to be brought against Russian officials.

Moscow’s latest setback in northeastern Ukraine is its worst military defeat since Russian forces withdrew from the kyiv area several months ago. On the northern edge of Izium, the remains of destroyed Russian tanks and military vehicles could be seen on a road.

As Zelenskyy carried out his visit, his soldiers continued their counteroffensive, defusing mines in the recovered territory and investigating possible war crimes. He declared that “life returns” at a time when Ukrainian soldiers returned to villages that were under Russian occupation.

The Ukrainian governor of the eastern Luhansk region, Serhiy Haidai, said Ukrainian forces were preparing to retake the region, which borders Kharkiv and which has been largely under Russian control since July. There was no wireless internet service in the area and Ukrainian forces kept up their heavy artillery attacks, Haidai reported.

He told The Associated Press that guerrillas were waving Ukrainian flags in the cities of Svatove and Starobilsk.

But in Kreminna, another city where the Ukrainians raised their flag, the Russians came back on Wednesday and “teared down the (Ukrainian) flags and are showing that they are there,” Haidai added.