Zemmour, ‘clear goal, zero immigration’ – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – PARIS, DEC 05 – “Zero immigration will become a clear objective of our policy”: said the far-right candidate for the 2022 French presidential elections, Eric Zemmour, during his first election rally in Villepinte, in north suburb of Paris.



The former polemicist now at the head of the ‘Reconquete’ movement then said he wanted to “eliminate social aid for non-European foreigners, abolish state medical aid” for foreigners and migrants. He then explained that he also wanted to eliminate the “ius soli” and “systematically expel all illegal immigrants present on French territory”.



“Before next summer, I want to limit the right of asylum to a handful of individuals,” said Zemmour, addressing the militants during the Villepinte rally. The polemicist twice convicted of incitement to racial hatred then assured him “not to be racist, all we want is to defend our heritage”. Zemmour also said he wanted to “reach out” to “those Muslims who want to become our brothers”, assimilating themselves to French society.



