Zemmour is a candidate in France and tries to make up for it – Corriere.it

from Stefano Montefiori

The right-wing polemicist announces the race for the Presidential elections: “France has been stolen from you”

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

PARIS “It is no longer time to reform France, but to save it.” After months of false suspense, the official candidacy arrived yesterday around 12, when Eric Zemmour

posted a 10-minute video on YouTube which perfectly illustrates his worldview. The far-right columnist, 63 years old, married with three children, now in the running for the presidency of the Republic, tells with infinite nostalgia of a country that no longer exists, France “of Joan of Arc, Louis XIV and Napoleon” but also of Molière and Racine, by Jean Gabin and Brigitte Bardot.

Images of a past in black and white yet radiantly they scroll across the screen while Zemmour gravely turns to the French: «You have not abandoned your country, but your country has abandoned you. You are foreigners in your home ».

And here are the scenes of the suburbs in revolt, the attacks on the police, the subway swarming with people from all backgrounds. Without immigrants, the video suggests, France will return to that golden age that seems to remain the only desirable horizon for Zemmour: the 1950s, when women were in their place and men certainly didn’t think about shaving, like explains in the book Le Premier Sexe. With that pamphlet, in 2006, Zemmour began to beat the reactionary and anti-modern roads that today lead him to challenge Macron for the Elysée 2022.

The candidacy could no longer be postponed because Zemmour has been experiencing his most difficult moment since the beginning of the summer

, when we started talking about his entry into politics. The path of the editorialist in expectation of Figaro has long been overwhelming: an essay with a programmatic title – France has not said its last word -, a personal publishing house (Rubempré, like the character of Balzac) after the rejection by Albin Michel, almost 300 thousand copies sold, presentation tour throughout France, shouts of Zemmour président!. The cyclone seemed unstoppable.

Meanwhile, the essayist was building a team for the upcoming election campaign, entrusting almost all the powers to 28-year-old Sarah Knafo, a graduate of the French elite factory, ENA (he instead failed the admission test twice, a trauma never passed). Lhe couple Zemmour-Knafo landed on the cover of Paris Match

and finally on that of Closer, which revealed the pregnancy of the young country manager. Zemmour everywhere, from Vincent Bolloré’s CNews TV – which promotes him for hours and hours a day – to gossip magazines.

On November 13, the setback. The future candidate calls the cameras in front of the Bataclan on the anniversary of the massacre and attacks those who have not been able to “protect the French”, attracting accusations of exploiting the tragedy. Even the defense of Marshal Pétain breaks with the usual politically correct, of course, but also with the historical truth and indignates those who have had their family exterminated by Nazis and collaborationists. The constant provocations, which have brought him two final sentences for incitement to hatred, have less fun than before. On Sunday the visit failed in Marseille, with the protest of a group of anti-fascists and he responding with a little presidential middle finger.

Polls now show Zemmour down, overtaken by Marine Le Pen, and some lender is abandoning it. In the video for the whole of the French singer of yesteryear tries to recover solemnity by staging himself in front of the microphone, like De Gaulle in London in 1940, with the magnificent and very sad background of Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony. The less gloomy, more open and optimistic France was yesterday at the Pantheon, welcoming the triumphal arrival of the remains of Josephine Baker, a fantastic dancer born in Saint Louis, black, volunteer in the Resistance against the Nazis, and French.