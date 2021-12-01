Zemmour out in the open. “Let’s save France from elites and immigrants”

It mixes ultranationalist pride and identity themes. He mentions Napoleon and De Gaulle, Descartes and Rousseau, Brigitte Bardot and Alain Delon. He recalls the Grandeur, promises to “restore power to the people” and explains that the French “will not allow themselves to be replaced”, that “it is no longer time to reform France, but to save it”. The devil Eric Zemmour bursts by surprise in the race for the Elysée. With his love of country, the attacks on those who despise France – “powerful, right-thinking elites, journalists, politicians, trade unionists, religious authorities” – against “the Eurocrats” and “the Islamist left”, the lent intellectual to politics, already condemned for hate speech, he makes Marine Le Pen, the extreme right leader who has been engaged for years in a work of dediabolization to get rid of the mark of Lucifer inherited from her father Jean-Marie, look like a half angel. After months of waiting and indiscretions, Zemmour announced at noon what everyone knew: he is running for the presidential elections in France in April, to prevent the re-election of Emmanuel Macron. He does so with a 10-minute video on his YouTube channel, relaunched via social media and followed by a guest at 8pm on Tf1.

On the soundtrack of Beethoven’s 7th symphony, with a scenography and tones reminiscent of General De Gaulle inviting the French to fight the Nazis in 1940 (bookcase in the background, dark lights and vintage microphone), Zemmour appeals to the fighting spirit of the French and invites them to a mission: to fight to “recover sovereignty”, to fight to stop “feeling foreigners in their own country”, “exiles from within”. The film, naive in its manufacture and mounted on impressive images to evoke the glory of the past and the degradation of the present (the latter represented by immigrants and people of color), is already under accusation for copyright infringement. Several excerpts including the Joan of Arc film restored by Gaumont – have been used without the consent of the authors, who now think they are rebelling. But it matters little to Zemmour, who explains that he has stopped “contenting himself with the role of journalist and Cassandra” and “decided to take our fate in hand” because “left and right have lied.” He promises his compatriots to recover a country “which is disappearing”, “which is as if it had left you”. The goal: “That our children are no longer submissive, that we can preserve our way of life, our traditions, our language”, so that “the French feel at home again and the newcomers assimilate to the their culture “. On immigration it is unequivocal: “It is not the cause of all our problems, but it aggravates them all.” “We will not allow ourselves to be dominated, conquered, replaced.” As for the criticisms: «They will tell you that you are racist and animated by sad passions, but it is the most beautiful passion that animates you, that for France». Finally the appeal: «We are a great people, we have always triumphed. Join me ». If it will win in the spring, to at least get to the ballot, it is soon to be said. According to the latest JDD poll, Zemmour is at 14%, Le Pen at 19%, Macron at 25%. But there are four months of battle ahead. Yesterday a taste. Le Pen: «Divisive candidate». Government spokesman Gabriel Attal: “A fake Trump”. The socialist leader, Olivier Faure: “Use De Gaulle’s microphone but speak like Pétain”, the head of the pro-Nazi government in Vichy. Chirac’s former minister, Dominique Bussereau: “It looks like the Nuremberg speech, he just replaced Wagner with Beethoven.” He replies on Tf1: “It is those who accuse me of exacerbating tensions who set fire to it, doing nothing for 30-40 years”.