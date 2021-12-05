Zemmour, the outsider for the Elysée announces the “Reconquest” of France. Clashes between his sympathizers and anti-racist demonstrators

Zero immigration, the exit from Born, the “Reconquest” of the France. It will be called just like that, Reconquete, the party of Eric Zemmour, the former right-wing nationalist polemicist who today officially launched his electoral campaign for the 2022 presidential elections with his first rally. There was enough folks inside the Palace of Expositions from Villepinte, in banlieue north of Paris: the organizers speak of 19 thousand people, perhaps in reality around 15 thousand, but the crowd is significant above all because it gives an idea of ​​how animated the presidential race will be. Many young people, mostly white. Many tricolor flags, repeated chants about the Marseillaise, but also Zemmour president or “We will win“. Scenes that bring to mind the electoral appointments of what for Zemmour is the number one goal, Marine Le Pen, the president of the National Rassemblement, to date the closest to contending the Elysée to the outgoing President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron. Zemmour officially ran for the Elysée race on November 30, saying he wanted to “save France“And its values ​​threatened in its opinion by theimmigration and theIslam. In recent weeks, however, polls have seen him down from the initial surge, when some opinion polls put him right in front of Le Pen for a possible run-off against Macron.

The atmosphere is electric inside the Palace of Expositions, not far fromCharles de Gaulle airport: posters with the face of the outsider candidate and the writing Impossible n’est pas francais (“The impossible is not French”) and other signs inviting militants to wear masks bleu-blanc-rouge, the colors of the French flag. At the entrance, however, despite the careful security checks, the health pass was not required (and masks, a few). There were 450 accredited journalists, while the former spokesperson for the yellow vests also appears among those registered to speak. Jacqueline Moureau.

There was no lack of moments of tension, inside and out. A French talk show crew Quotidien (of the channel Tmc-Tf1) was heavily whistled And insulted from the crowd during the rally. Journalist and cameraman of the program (who recounts French political life with a critical if not ironic eye) were placed “in a safe place” in a space inside the structure. Outside the Palazzo delle Esposizioni, on the avenue des Nations de Villepinte, over a hundred demonstrators protested against “racism, denial and homophobia”. They were dispersed by the police although some militants of Sos Racisme they attempted a blitz inside the building. The result was a riot with the members of the security service of the electoral demonstration which ended with the accompaniment to the doors of the anti-racist activists.

The anti-Zemmour front revealed itself more placidly in a march organized in the center of Paris, which was attended by about 2,200 demonstrators (according to the police headquarters). The protest, among the neighborhood Barbès and the Parc de la Villette, was organized by about fifty organizations between labor unions, parties And associations. Among the choirs chanted by the demonstrators, Zemmour casse-toi, Paris n’est pas à toi, “Zemmour, go away, Paris is not yours”.

It does not seem for which the nationalist candidate who, on the contrary, from the stage announced with great rhetorical verve that “the reconquest has now begun“. “If I win this election – he explained – it will not be the umpteenth alternation, but the beginning of the reconquest”, because “this French people who have been here for a thousand years did not say the last word“. “The fascist?”, he asked: “But do me the favor …“. Racist? “I am the only one who does not confuse the defense of ours with the hatred of others, I am the little Berber Jew came from the other side of the Mediterranean“(In reality he is of Algerian origin, but was born in Ile-de-France). At the moment, however, he declines his program as follows: “Thezero immigration it will become a clear objective of our policy ”. Like? He wants to “eliminate the social aid to non-European foreigners, abolish state medical aid “to foreigners and migrants, eliminate it ius soli and “systematically expel all illegal immigrants on French territory”. “So many mistakes made in the past 40 years should be corrected,” says Zemmour.