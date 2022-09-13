Zendaya, 26-year-old actress “normal with an extraordinary life”

Being at the center of her own life, or how Zendaya leads an impeccable career, could have been the title of this article, as the young woman amazes with her self-confidence, the accuracy of her game and her choices. The 26-year-old actress, with already a twelve-year career and two Emmy Awards, impresses. Back on what makes her an icon of her generation.

“You have the power”

For those watching Disney Channel in 2010, Zendaya has always been an icon. Costar with Bella Thorne from the series “Shake it Up!” in which she played an aspiring middle school dancer named Rocky Blue, Zendaya stood out from the start. After Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez (respective stars of “Hannah Montana” and “Wizards of Waverly Place”), the arrival of Zendaya has given a breath of fresh air to the franchise. Very tall, very thin, mixed-race complexion and curly hair, her interpretation of Rocky Blue, too, was innovative. Both a cool dancer and a nerd with glasses, her character proved that you could be smart AND know how to move.

For the rest of her career, there too, the young actress made courageous choices. When Disney Channel offered her, in 2015, to play the main role in the new series “Agent KC”, Zendaya said yes, but under conditions. First, that the family at the center of the plot is an African-American family, and especially that her character of KC is very far from that of Rocky Blue, she explains to “Vogue” in June 2017:

“I wanted to be sure that she was neither capable of being a singer, actress or dancer. That she has no artistic inclinations. […] She can’t dance; she can’t sing. She can not. There are other things a girl can do. […] I wanted her to be able to do everything a boy can do. I wanted her to be as smart as anyone else. […] But I also wanted her to be socially awkward, not a cool person. I wanted her normal with an extraordinary life. »

“Normal with an extraordinary life” is perhaps what best sums up his own personality. Born and raised in Oakland, California, this daughter of two teachers has always known how to impose herself naturally, simply because she understands that she is powerful, as she told “Vogue”, still in June 2017:

“A lot of people don’t realize their power. I have so many friends who say yes to everything and believe they can’t make it on their own. No: YOU have the power. »

Power, Zendaya had it very early. At 14, she was propelled with “Shake it Up! to take center stage. Then it was the success of “Agent KC”, and the rewards rained down: from 2015 to 2019, she won at least one prize every year, whether at the Kid’s Choice Awards or the Teen Choice Awards. Then comes the hour of rebellion. Will she try to erase her Disney years by playing scandal, like Miley Cyrus in “Wrecking Ball”? Certainly not. Zendaya remains “normal with an extraordinary life”.

Committed muse

The emancipation vis-à-vis Disney comes very early and first passes through political commitments. In 2015, the actress appeared on the red carpet of the 87e Oscars ceremony in a white Vivienne Westwood dress and wears long black dreadlocks that contrast with the pallor of the dress. Immediate reaction from an “E! News” which stated at the time that the star must have felt “patchouli or weed”. In response, Zendaya cracked a heartfelt Instagram post, stating that there is “a thin line between what’s funny and what’s disrespectful” and that wearing dreadlocks was a way for her “to remind people of color that our hair is fine the way it is.”

Zendaya, the actress, is also committed by her career choices. By agreeing to become the Mary-Jane of the new “Spider-Man” franchise in 2017, with Tom Holland as Spider-Man, she redefined a role that had twice been played by Caucasian actresses whose interpretation showed a Romantic and sweet MJ: Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone. That Mary-Jane should become a young mixed-race woman with a surly character was a strong stance that helped redefine the limits of what is possible in cinema. No wonder from the one whose aunts were part of the Black Panthers in the 1960s. Little by little, the Disney Channel actress has become a militant icon, becoming a model for young girls around the world.

cinematic euphoria

It is thanks to the series “Euphoria”, distributed by HBO since 2019, that Zendaya’s career exploded. She plays Rue Bennet, a teenager addicted to drugs, who navigates with her friends between depression, love and drama, in a production with polished aesthetics, signed Sam Levinson. It is Sam Levinson, again, who is directing “Malcolm and Marie” released on Netflix in 2021, a black and white camera shot during confinement with Zendaya and John David Washington in the title roles. The film, far from the colorful aesthetic of “Euphoria” and miles from the candy roles of Disney Channel, gives the actress a deep dimension, which she had not revealed until then. This camera was the idea of ​​Zendaya and the director, who are very good friends, the star told “Elle”, January 8, 2021:

“Sam is like a member of my family. […] And so we had this idea of ​​making a film during confinement, with all the precautions, mobilizing very few people. […] This idea of ​​making a film with only two characters fascinated me. It looked like a play. This film was a real challenge, because it was shot in one place. »

The challenges, Zendaya takes them up brilliantly, and to applause. After the “Spider-man”, here she is star of “Dune” by Denis Villeneuve in September 2021, in which she shares the poster with Timothée Chalamet, another rising star of American cinema. After becoming the youngest actress to win an Emmy in 2020 for her performance in “Euphoria,” the 26-year-old actress is breaking another record this year by becoming the youngest actress to win two Emmys.

Zendaya concludes her speech with emotion, hoping to help those who identify with the character of Rue. Woman of success, talent and empathy.