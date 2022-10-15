Zendaya: 4 things you may not know about the protagonist of Euphoria, who made history again at the Emmys

Monday night was a consecration for Zendaya. The 26-year-old American won the Zendaya for her portrayal of Rue Bennet, a teenager who recovers from her drug addiction while searching for her place in the world in the HBO series euphoria.

“I just want to say that my greatest wish for euphoria was that I could help heal people. I just want to thank everyone who shared their story with me.”said Zendaya in her speech upon receiving the award. “Anyone who has loved Rue or feels like they are a Rue, I want you to know that I am so grateful for your stories and I carry them with me, and I carry them with me.”

Among several thanks, the actress highlighted the creator, screenwriter and producer of the series, Sam Levinson. “Thanks to Sam for sharing Rue with me. Thank you for believing in me even at times when she didn’t believe in myself.” he said while holding the newly obtained statuette.

The fiction, which debuted in 2019, premiered its second season in January of this year. He had 16 nominations for Hollywood’s top awards for the small screen and won six. A third season of euphoria It was already confirmed by the American chain, although at the moment it is unknown when it will be broadcast.

Zendaya and Tom Holland confirmed their relationship a long time ago Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Fashion icon, singer and career on the rise, Zendaya also became known for her performance in three films of the Spider-Man saga: back home (homecoming2017), Far from home (far from home2019) and no way home (No Way Home2021).

thanks to these films met British actor Tom Hollandyour current partner. Here are four facts about Zendaya that you may not have known and that we have collected in BBC World.

Zendaya began her career as a child modeling for brands like Macy’s and Old Navy. After studying acting from a very young age and participating in some plays, at the age of 13 she was selected by Disney to co-star in the series “In full swing” (shake it up), which reached the main channel of the children’s entertainment conglomerate a year later.

The series, in which she played Rocky Blue, narrated the adventures of two teenagers who are best friends and seek to fulfill their dream of dancing. In full swing It had three seasons. During the course of the series, moreover, Zendaya launched her career as a singer.

Zendaya established herself as one of the great figures of the world show Emma McIntyre – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

When in 2020 Zendaya won the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for the first season of euphoria She marked a milestone by becoming the youngest woman to achieve that recognition. Two years later, the artist got that statuette againwith which she became the youngest to win it twice.

At the same time, she became the first black woman to be awarded twice in that category. She also joined the list of actors who have won an Emmy twice or more for the same character.

Zendaya is not a stage name but her real given name. Zendaya Coleman is the daughter of Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, a man of African descent, and Claire Stoermer, of German and Scottish descent.

The name is a family invention that comes from the word tendai in Shona, a Bantu language native to Zimbabwe. Tendai means “give thanks”. “It started out as Jendaya or something, and my dad has a thing for the zetas and the zen, something very nice and calm, so he helped me call me Zendaya”declared in 2011 to the magazine Popstar!.

Zendaya is the main protagonist of Euphoria, the HBO series

the protagonist of euphoria he cared throughout his short life to support some social causes. Thus, at the age of 16, he was part of a humanitarian aid campaign for the victims of Hurricane Sandy that hit the Caribbean and the east coast of the US in 2012.

The following year he published the book Between U and Me: How to Rock Your Tween Years with Style and Confidence (“Between you and me: how to live your preteen with style and confidence”). Zendaya decided to write that book to accompany girls on the path to adolescence.

“Tweenhood can be a lot of fun and exciting, but it can also be a difficult time in a girl’s life,” she said at the time. “You are finding your personal voice and style. There is a lot of drama in relationships with other girls, parents, siblings, teachers, and boys. I hope this book helps girls get through the hardest parts of pre-adolescence and helps them appreciate the fun parts.”

When she turned 18, she celebrated with a campaign to collect food for children in Haiti, Tanzania and the Philippines, and by her 20th she decided to collect US$50,000 for female empowerment. In January 2017 she participated in a march in Washington DC for women’s rights and in June 2020 in a protest march for the murder of George Floyd.

He also supported the campaign Black Lives Matter (in Spanish, “black lives matter”). Concerned about future generations, she collaborated in a campaign so that children and adolescents can study STEM careers (science, technology, engineering and mathematics, for its acronym in English).

She is an activist in favor of real beauty – so much so that she criticized a media outlet when it published a photo of her modified with Photoshop – and participated in politics through campaigns to stimulate the vote in the United States. It was also part of Unicef ​​and Onusida initiatives.

