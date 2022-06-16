Zendaya addressed the pregnancy rumors and this is what she had to say

As Will Smith said when thanking the Oscar, an actor it has to “be able to withstand abuse. Being able to make people speak ill of you. You have to smile and pretend that’s okay.” Zendayathe unjustified abuse has to be stopped with respect, and that he did after the pregnancy rumors in which she was involved.

“That’s why I stay off Twitter. They invent things for no reason, every week”wrote in a brief story on Instagram the Euphoria actress, who is in a relationship with Tom Holland.

Zendaya denied pregnancy rumors with an Instagram story

The versions began to circulate after viralization of a Tik Tok video in the are shown alleged pregnancy testsbut that, in the end, closes with Kris Jenner dancing and announcing that it was a hoax.

This type of posting, known as trend fake, proliferate in the networks and, many tabloid media, eager for news, take clippings from the first seconds of material defending false news as true.

seizing the attention, Zendaya referred to her workwho now has her on set: “Anyway, back to the filming of ‘Challengers’”, he wrote in the following story.

Zendaya are shooting the new Luca Guadagnino film set in the competitive world of professional tennis

“A player turned coach Tashi (Zendaya) has transformed her husband Art (faist) in a grand slam champion. After a losing streak, Tashi enters him in a Challenger event, the lowest by tournament level, where he must face Patrick (O’Connor), Tashi’s ex-boyfriend and ex-best friend of his, “reads the official synopsis of the film.

