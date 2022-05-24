Zendaya, Adele, Simu Liu, Kris Jenner and Mary J. Blige are among the 100 most influential people of “TIME”

the Time released its annual list of the most influential personalities of the year and among the new names in the “Artists” or “Innovators” category, we find in particular Pete Davidson, Amanda Seyfried, Andrew Garfield, Zendaya, or Simu Liu. The actor of Shang Chi was selected by the magazine in part because “he is part of the first generation of Asian Americans and Canadians to achieve real stardom”, according to Sandra Oh, who wrote the text accompanying the Simu Liu’s photo.

“Simu has worked hard to walk through closed doors, and now he wants to hold those doors open for others. You see him doing this through his speaking out against hateful violence, his outspokenness about his own experiences of isolation and discrimination, his professional choices. He’s our superhero,” adds the actress, who knows the subject well since she is Canadian, born into a Korean family.

many lives

Another prominent star highlighted: Zendaya. The star of Spiderman and Dunes by Denis Villeneuve was celebrated by its director in a particularly enthusiastic text. “To me, Zendaya is a thousand years old. She has already lived many lives before this one. And yet she is as young as spring. By an inextricable paradox, it also gives the impression of being born in the distant future. She is timeless, and she can do anything,” explains the filmmaker.

The “veterans” of the show business industry are not forgotten, however, since in the Titans category we find the “momager” of the Kardashians, Kris Jenner, and the queen of hip-hop soul Mary J. Blige , of which Nas draws a glowing portrait. Without forgetting Adele, who signed a winning return with her new album.

“She turns emotions into words, describing them in a way that we could never do ourselves. She is raw, honest and elegant at the same time. We never have the impression that she sings in front of us. She sings FOR us, ”concludes James Corden about his fellow Briton.