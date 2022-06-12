Entertainment

Zendaya admitted that she is not sure if she has a music career: “I don’t know if I could ever be a pop star”

Photo of James James58 mins ago
0 34 2 minutes read

Zendaya has been in the spotlight for most of her life, working as an actress, singer, model, and more. In recent years, she has proven that she is a serious actress to deal with, winning a historic Emmy Award for her role on the hit HBO series. Euphoria. But when it comes to her music career, Zendaya is less than enthusiastic about pursuing her vigorously.

Zendaya is a singer as well as an actor.

Zendaya first rose to fame in the 2000s as a child model for brands like Macy’s and Old Navy. In the early 2010s, she began releasing music independently, starting with her 2011 debut single “Swag It Out”. She embarked on the Swag It Out tour the following year, which coincided with the release of her debut album.

Source link

Photo of James James58 mins ago
0 34 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Nacho Mendoza: You didn’t want to go to the benefit concert for Chyno Miranda, and you didn’t donate money either?

1 min ago

The elixir with grape extract, rose oil and orange blossom water that celebrities use every morning to set makeup

2 mins ago

Billie Eilish interrupts a concert in London for the safety of her fans

3 mins ago

the moment when Pepe Aguilar scolds his daughter Ángela in full concert in Zacatecas

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button