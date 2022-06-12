Zendaya admitted that she is not sure if she has a music career: “I don’t know if I could ever be a pop star”

Zendaya has been in the spotlight for most of her life, working as an actress, singer, model, and more. In recent years, she has proven that she is a serious actress to deal with, winning a historic Emmy Award for her role on the hit HBO series. Euphoria. But when it comes to her music career, Zendaya is less than enthusiastic about pursuing her vigorously.

Zendaya is a singer as well as an actor.

Zendaya first rose to fame in the 2000s as a child model for brands like Macy’s and Old Navy. In the early 2010s, she began releasing music independently, starting with her 2011 debut single “Swag It Out”. She embarked on the Swag It Out tour the following year, which coincided with the release of her debut album.

In 2013, Zendaya released her self-titled debut album, led by the lead single “Replay”. The song reached the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and is certified platinum with over one million copies sold.

Zendaya continued to build her profile as an actress in the 2010s with roles on the Disney Channel series. Move it Y undercover kc.

Zendaya doesn’t want to be a pop star.

Zendaya looked back on her run with fellow actor Andrew Garfield in a 2022 interview for Variety’s Actors on Actors series. She talked about a conversation she had with Euphoria showrunner Sam Levinson on his public perception and how audiences project their ideas of success onto celebrities.

“I was talking to Sam about this before. I was like I don’t know if I could ever be a pop star. It’s because as an actor, there’s a level of anonymity that I get to have, that I really like,” he told Garfield. “And I can sort my stuff, whatever it is, through a character, and no one needs to know. Whereas in other ways and other means, it’s you all the time. I like the idea of ​​someone else, I mean Rue, taking care of that.”

When Garfield asked if Zendaya was hesitant to become a pop star for setting boundaries, she was honest with her answer: “Yeah, boundaries. Learn what it is for me.”

Zendaya sings while performing

In recent years, Zendaya’s music releases have been limited to movies and TV shows that she has starred in.

In 2017, he starred in the musical film. the greatest showman, with singing credits on various tracks; Zac Efron’s collaboration “Rewrite the Stars” reached the Billboard Hot 100 chart and is certified two times platinum.

In 2019, his collaboration with Labrinth, “All For Us”, was heavily featured in the first season of Euphoria, culminating in a musical number at the end of the finale. When Euphoria returned for its highly anticipated second season in 2022, it had two songs on the official soundtrack: the Labrinth collaboration “I’m Tired” and “Elliot’s Song,” performed on the show by the singer and Euphoria newcomer Dominic Fike.

