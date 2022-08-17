Zendaya almost didn’t play Rue

We all agree that no one could have portrayed Rue better in euphoria that ZendayaHowever, this almost did not happen.

In a recent interview, Jennifer Venditticasting director of euphoriarevealed that although ZendayaIt was always her first choice, at some point both she and the creator of the series Sam Levinson they thought of hiring a girl with no acting experience to play rue.

As revealed Vendittithe young woman (whose name was not revealed) was found by the show’s team and, despite the fact that she had never acted before, they considered her because she had had “a personal journey similar” to that of the character, which would have made her interpretation reached the levels of intensity and emotion that they were so looking for.

“But with a TV show, it can be many years. [de trabajo]. We all loved her, but when we went through the rigor of the process, we didn’t know if she could handle what she needed in terms of endurance,” he explained. Jennifer Venditti about the final result of this experiment.

Venditti pointed out that in the end Zendaya he did more for the character than they would have imagined, claiming that his work exemplified that “the polar opposite” produces “beautiful artistic” results. “He doesn’t have any of Rue’s life experiences, but he was able to dig through her toolbox and access it in such a beautiful way,” he added.

Zendaya and Jennifer Venditti are nominated at the 2022 Emmy Awards with euphoria.

