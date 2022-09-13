Zendaya, Amanda Seyfried, Michael Keaton and more: these are the winners of the 2022 Emmys

The 74th edition of the Emmy Awards was held, to the most important television. It was held this Monday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. “Ted Lasso” and “Succession” were the big winners of the night.

Of the things to highlight, is the actress, Zendaya, the first woman of color to twice win the award for best actress in a drama series, and is the youngest double winner in the history of the Emmys. “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae is the first South Korean actor to win an Emmy for leading actor in a drama.

Here are the big winners of the night:

Best Drama Series

Succession – WINNER

best comedy series

Ted Lasso – WINNER best miniseries

The White Lotus – WINNER