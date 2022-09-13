Entertainment

Zendaya, Amanda Seyfried, Michael Keaton and more: these are the winners of the 2022 Emmys

The 74th edition of the Emmy Awards was held, to the most important television. It was held this Monday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. “Ted Lasso” and “Succession” were the big winners of the night.

Photo: Emmys 2022

Of the things to highlight, is the actress, Zendaya, the first woman of color to twice win the award for best actress in a drama series, and is the youngest double winner in the history of the Emmys. “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae is the first South Korean actor to win an Emmy for leading actor in a drama.

Photo: Emmys 2022

Here are the big winners of the night:

Best Drama Series
Succession – WINNER

best comedy series
Ted Lasso – WINNER

best miniseries
The White Lotus – WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) WINNER

Photo: Emmys 2022

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Zendaya (Euphoria) WINNER

Photo: Emmys 2022

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie
Michael Keaton (Dopesick) WINNER

Photo: Emmys 2022

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart (Hacks) WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie Made for Television
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) WINNER

Photo: Emmys 2022

Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Movie Made for Television
Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) WINNER
Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie Made for Television
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) WINNER

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) WINNER

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Julia Garner (Ozark) WINNER

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) WINNER

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) WINNER

Best Variety Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver WINNER

Best Reality/Competition Series
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls WINNER

Photo: Emmys 2022

