Zendaya and a blazer that marked the color of the season

Zendaya with his blazer fuchsia confirmed an open secret, pink is the color of the season! In all its shades, from the lightest (pastel) to the most strident.

Zendaya and life in pink

The actress of the successful series “Euphoria” loves the entire range of pink. A walk through her official account on her Instagram will give us the guideline of how eclectic she can be to dress but also how many times she resorts to this tone, feminine and sensual par excellence.

This year, the entire fashion industry seems to have an obsession with this shade. From Versace’s XXL platforms, to pink jeans and hoodies, to Louis Vuitton handbags in pink.

The garments on the catwalks and street style are multiplied in that color here and there. And it is impossible to be indifferent. We must admit that there are some tricks to carry it with style this season and that Zendaya They are super clear. Let’s see.

Pink accessories, a fashion hit! Source. teva

Champion of the original and different style, the 25-year-old Californian bets on the pink as a way to bring more personality and power to their outfits.

With a blazer tailor, Zendaya made its stellar and glittering appearance at the Valentino show and left us speechless.

The blazer that set the trend this season Source: Instagram @maisonvalentino

with the set pink fuchsia from the collection of the Italian firm Pierpaolo Piccioli anticipated that in autumn winter 2022 we will not return to neutral or brownish tones. A cold season full of color is coming!

The trick is to add this tone to the main garments and not to the details. Fashion dictates that we wear it in jackets, blazers, pants, jeans and pleated silk maxi skirts or dresses. It is also enabled for shoes, purses, envelopes and even glasses frames!

Dare with monochrome outfits with the one from Zendaya It is the maximum to be in trend. Mixing different shades of pink is also used: pale for the blouse, hot pink for pants or jeans, a fuchsia scarf and bubblegum pink shoes, for example.

Mix of different shades of pink. Source. teva

Another tip for choosing a garment pink is to prioritize its texture: silk, corduroy blazer, gabardine or corduroy are fashion hits that will undoubtedly steal the look. Attention with the quadrillé options that have different roses, they are incredible!

The Versace platforms that celebrities like Ariana Grande love. Source. versace

And what are you waiting for to add a garment pink to your wardrobe background and look like Zendaya?

