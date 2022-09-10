Zendaya and Amanda Seyfried, among the favorites for the Emmys

Amanda Seyfried, Zendaya and Michael Keaton start as favorites in the acting categories of the new installment of the Emmys, which will be held in Los Angeles and in which the squid game will seek to make history.

The South Korean the squid game aspires to become the first foreign-language television show to be crowned best drama, the top honor. The Netflix series, in which misfits and criminals compete for money in barbaric and deadly versions of children’s games, intends to follow in the footsteps of the film parasitesalso South Korean and Oscar winner.

It is already the first non-English speaking series to get a nomination for best dramatic series. But to win the trophy she will have to beat a previous winner, Successionan HBO heavyweight.

“It’s quite difficult to compete with that giant of HBO,” said Pete Hammond, an award expert at the site specialized in shows Deadline, recalling that the American series about the ruthless struggle of a clan to stay with a media empire leads the race with 25 nominations.

But Hammond does believe that the squid game will win the best actor award, which would make Lee Jung-jae the first winner of the category whose performance is not in English. Others that opt ​​for the award for best dramatic series are severitya disturbing metaphor about the world of work, starring Adam Scott, and Ozarkswhich explores money laundering and the vices of the American middle class.

In that category it is in contention Euphoriain which its protagonist, Zendaya, already awarded in 2020, has every chance of being voted best actress again for her role as a drug addict teenager.

In the comedy section, ted lasso, winner last year, it seems that it will succeed again. In the series, Jason Sudeikis plays a football coach who is going to manage a soccer team in London.

Nominated in the category of best comedy actor, Sudeikis faces Bill Hader, for his role as a hit man who dreams of being a Hollywood star in the series Barrywhich resumes after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Among women, Jean Smart is the big favorite to win again as best actress for Hacksin which she plays an aging Las Vegas diva forced to reinvent herself on stage.

Like every year, the miniseries category, which rewards productions limited to a single season, will bring new blood. Four of the five contestants are inspired by real-life scandals.

dopesick examines America’s deadly addiction to opiates, The Dropout addresses the fraud staged by the medical company Theranos, Pam and Tommy recalls the disclosure of Pamela Anderson’s sex tape, and Inventing Anna is inspired by a Russian swindler who deceived New York high society.

But in this close race the tragicomic satire The White Lotus, which tackles the hypocrisy and wealth of guests at a luxurious Hawaiian hotel, is a pundits favorite. The series has eight acting nominations, including Jennifer Coolidge.

The Emmy Awards presented each year by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences generally enshrine peer recognition within the microcosm of American TV: actors are the most important group of voters.

“I think Michael Keaton is almost guaranteed to be chosen best actor in a miniseries” for his role in dopesickHammond said. The critics also foresee an award for Amanda Seyfried, as Elizabeth Holmes, the boss of Theranos in The Dropout.

The Emmy gala, which will be held in a theater in downtown Los Angeles, with a red carpet and a parade of stars, marks the return to normality this year, after previous editions overshadowed by the pandemic and social distancing rules.

It will be hosted by American comedian Kenan Thompson, a well-known figure on the show. Saturday night Live.

The actor will host the show without increased security, a few months after the scandal caused by Will Smith, who at the Oscars in March reacted to a prank directed at his wife by slapping comedian Chris Rock before a stunned audience.

“I can’t imagine lightning striking twice,” Academy CEO Frank Scherma told Deadline.

“We will be careful and we will be alert, as we always are,” he assured.

With information from AFP