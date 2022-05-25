Zendaya and Ana de Armas were named in the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Photo credit: Getty Images

Without a doubt, the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard that began on April 11 is being one of the most mediatic. This legal battle is caused by the lawsuit that Deep put on her ex-wife after she wrote an article in the newspaper ‘The Washington Post’ where she showed herself as a victim of domestic violence. The actor considered that this scandalous act tarnished his career and his public image and decided to take Amber Heard to court.

The virality of the trial is not only due to the fact that the protagonists are ultra-famous public figures, but also because there are dozens of celebrities involved in it. Without going any further, Kate Moss herself, Deep’s ex-partner, will be one of the witnesses this Wednesday before the Fairfax court in Virginia. In addition to Kate Moss, other Hollywood stars have been participants in one of the ways in this trial – which, hopefully, will end on Friday, May 27 – as, for example, the actors James Franco, Ellen Barkin, Jason Momoa or the film directors James Wan and Zack Snyder, among others. Now, two other completely unexpected names have come to the fore: Zendaya and Ana de Armas.

Why have Zendaya and Ana de Armas been named in the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard?

The person who has named these two renowned actresses in said trial has been Kathryn Arnold, a consultant in the entertainment industry, assuring that “it is very reasonable to believe that her career would have continued to grow like that of those other actors, if it were not for accusations of cheating. That is Amber Heard’s defense has compared her acting career to that of Ana de Arma or Zendayaamong others, as Jason Momoa.

Before these words, those who defend Johnny Deep have been forceful saying that Heard’s professional career is incomparable with that of actresses Zendaya or Ana de Armas, since they were part of a franchise or had more weight in the acting industry than Amber Heard at that time.

Read more

Due to the indisputable media coverage of this trial, Twitter has also spoken. And it is clear that it is not possible to equate some actresses with others: