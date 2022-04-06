Entertainment

Zendaya and Angus Cloud to Appear on ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Album

United States.- Labrinth announced that the soundtrack for the second season of euphoria from HBO will be released as an album, and the cast members Zendaya, Angus Cloud and Dominic Fike will appear at launch.

