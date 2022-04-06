Zendaya and Angus Cloud to Appear on ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Album

United States.- Labrinth announced that the soundtrack for the second season of euphoria from HBO will be released as an album, and the cast members Zendaya, Angus Cloud and Dominic Fike will appear at launch.

In a post by Instagram, the British singer-songwriter and producer noted that he made some adjustments to the LP 22-track album, due out on April 22, based on fan feedback.

This is so much more than a sheet music album for me,” he wrote. “It’s an experience. I can’t wait for everyone to listen to it and go on a trip. I heard their requests loud and clear and included my version and Z’s version of ‘I’m Tired’. I have Angus doing vocals on a song. You’re getting ‘Skeletons’ and all the others you wanted

I want to thank all of you for making this music come alive so much more than I could ever imagine. You make the work I put into creating even more worth the love and routine. This is a big part of how I make music now all thanks to you

Since Season 1, Labrinth’s work as a composer for the score for Euphoria has been instrumental in making the show a cultural phenomenon. As he explained in “The Breakdown” from rolling stone in February, Labrinth treats his compositions like licensed music: he creates a track, takes it to the director and editors, and together they find where the sounds best elevate the visuals to their fullest potential.

I produce music and perform as an artist,” he said. “That’s my forte. So when someone goes, can you compose the music for this show? I’m going to do a beat, I’m going to do something that moves me,” she said. “It doesn’t feel like an accompaniment so much. It feels like you’re getting an album, like someone is making an actual album behind the television, and I think that’s a different experience than what’s traditional.

The official score for Euphoria: Season 2 is now available for pre-order.