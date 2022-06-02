Zendaya and Anne Hathaway in a Bulgari short film by Paolo Sorrentino

Zendaya-Valentino Photo: Getty Images

the actresses Anne Hathaway and Zendaya They are the protagonists of the latest Bulgari jewelry campaign.

This campaign was presented through a fashion short film Directed by the great film director of “It was the hand of God”: Paolo Sorrentino.

As if it were a movie, the campaign entitled ‘Unexpected wonders’ was preceded by several teaserand features the two actresses meeting in a great palace outside Rome. They live there, they sleep there, they play and dance. The beautiful location is surrounded by gardens, windows and light of a summer afternoon.

Sorrentino’s short film

In the campaign, the actresses wear the different jewels of the collection, from emeralds to diamonds and rubies.

Bulgari Unexpected Wonders – a movie by Paolo Sorrentino (Director’s cut)

This search for beauty and wonder is also a subtle reference to the meeting between two worlds, to what an older woman can show a barely blooming one, and what they can tell each other about the present. Two strong, beautiful and complicit women.

The union of Zendaya and Anne Hathaway for Bulgari: the past and the future

It’s no surprise that they’re fair Anne Hathaway and Zendaya who are leading this campaign. At the peak of their careers, they have worked with this jewelry house in the past and they are also two beauties who evoke two different generations.

Zendaya has also just been named to Time magazine’s 100 most influential list. while Hathaway is presenting her latest film Armageddon Time and wowed everyone at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival with her classic look and jewelry.

Behind the scenes of Zendaya and Anne Hathaway

A behind-the-scenes video was recently shared that left everyone even more in love.

📹 Behind the scenes of the film ‘Unexpected Wonders’ for the new Bulgari campaign with director Paolo Sorrentino alongside Zendaya and Anne Hathaway pic.twitter.com/wPmrZfAqVi – Zendaya Argentina (@Zendaya_AR) May 24, 2022

The 2.24-minute short film can be seen on Youtube, and other promotional footage and cuts can be seen on Instagram or Twitter. The campaign also provides for the participation of the singer lisa from blackpink and indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

