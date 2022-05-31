Zendaya and Anne Hathaway: Is there a lesbian story in the short?

After the premiere of Unexpected Wonderssome social network users wondered if there could be a lesbian story in the short starring the actresses Zendaya (euphoria) and Anne Hathaway (The princess’s Diary).

For its May 2022 campaign, the brand Bulgarian took flight with the imagination Unexpected Wondersa short directed by Paolo Sorrentino in charge of Zendaya and Anne Hathaway, actresses who excited the girls with a possible lesbian story.

Of course, the material is not—or at least not verbatim—LGBT+ content. However, the clip of just over 2 minutes caused some social network users to find some sapphic overtones.

If you already saw the promotional video, you will know that the story itself is quite simple. Take Rome as its headquarters. Along with the voices in off of Zendaya Y Anne Hathawaythey are seen as the owners of a luxurious mansion.

As they explore the rooms, they show the jewels and listen to a narration about freedom and beauty. Our protagonists are also involved in a harmonious piano sequence and a shower of colorful flowers. Near the end they begin to dance.

The sum of these elements suggested that the short film by Zendaya and Anne Hathaway is a lesbian story. In addition to being a dance partner, what gave the users this perspective was the closure of Unexpected Wonders. They enjoy the sunset and are seen leaning on each other.

actresses of the moment

As we said at the beginning, Bulgari’s campaign is not aimed at an LGBT+ cause. Until now, the reading that Zendaya and Anne Hathaway would make the great duo of Genovia is mere public perception. However, we know that both actresses are in one of the best points of their careers.

In 2022, Anne Hathaway received several applause after her iconic catwalk for the Cannes Film Festival and the movie Armageddon Time It seems to be shaping up as one of the great deliveries of the year. For its part, Zendaya takes a break from his leading role in euphoria and take the opportunity to concentrate on your next projects.

In March 2022 it was confirmed that he would work with director Luca Guadagnino on Challengers. Also, it was learned that she would be busy with the filming of Dune II. It was also speculated that she would join the cast of thriller A White Lie beside Reese witherspoon.

When thinking that the short of Anne Hathaway and Zendaya could be a lesbian storysapphic girls remember that both stars are allies of the LGBT+ community. FIND OUT THAT ANNE HATHAWAY LEFT CATHOLICISM FOR LOVE OF HER GAY BROTHER.

Do you also think that Unexpected Wonders, a short film by Zendaya and Anne Hathaway, can it be a lesbian story? We read you in the comments.