Zendaya and Anne Hathaway parade in a Bulgari pub

Anne Hathaway and Zendaya have been brought together by the luxury jewelry brand Bulgari in a commercial that oozes homoeroticism. It is to the Oscar-winning Italian director Paolo Sorrentino that we owe this Sapphic nugget.

We hadn’t experienced such thrills in front of an advertisement since the now cult “What did you expect?” de Schweppes in which Penélope Cruz was on the verge of packing a beautiful stranger leaning on the bar. In its new ad, the luxury brand Bulgari features actresses Anne Hathaway and Zendaya in what looks like a love parade, both tender and complicit.

The film was directed by Paolo Sorrentino, the Oscar-winning Italian filmmaker in 2014 for The big beauty and which God’s hand, released last year on Netflix, was also nominated for an Oscar in the Best International Film category. In front of his camera, the two muses embody the image we have of a power couple lesbian enjoying the sweet life.

Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and the “unexpected wonders”

“In the search for wonder, there is no end, only new beginnings, recite the two young women. When the light comes in, everything seems possible. First, the cold. But then comes the warmth and breath of freedom. Get lost and find yourself.” You don’t need to have a special “reading between the lines” baccalaureate to hear an ode to Sapphic romance. Seductive looks, blatant intimacy that ends on a silk bedspread, the whole thing is steeped in seduction and ambiguity.

After a dance scene interspersed with umpteenth languorous looks, Anne Hathaway finally slips an arm around Zendaya’s waist, and the curtain falls on a shot of the two actresses looking together – eyes full of hope – towards the Roman horizon. and its sunset. Height of sapphism, Zendaya, her head resting on the shoulder of her accomplice, loose: “To discover unexpected wonders”… We would almost forget the jewelry line called “Unexpected Wonders”.

Anne Hathaway has left the arms of the beautiful Zendaya for her next film, Armageddon Time, by James Gray, in competition at Cannes. Paolo Sorrentino is busy with another project, a film inspired by the book Mob Girl: A Woman’s Life in the Underworld, by Teresa Carpenter. It will tell the story of a mother who grew up among New York gangsters and finds herself immersed in the mafia as an informant for the FBI. To top it off, it’s Jennifer Lawrence who will be the headliner.

Photo credit: Bulgari / Paolo Sorrentino