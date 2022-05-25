Zendaya and Anne Hathaway reunited in an ad directed by Paolo Sorrentino

The two actresses, muses of the jewelry brand Bulgari, find themselves in front of the camera of the director of The Hand of God.

Zendaya and Anne Hathaway set with diamonds and dancing together in a Roman villa? No, it’s not this summer’s romantic comedy, but the new advertisement for the jewelry brand Bulgari: Unexpected Wonders. Longer than two minutes, it is carried out by Paolo Sorrentinofilmmaker behind the series The Young Pope with Jude Law or more recently God’s hand, released in 2021 on Netflix and nominated for an Oscar in the Best International Film category. But we rather think of The Big Bellezza while watching this very glamorous little film shot in Rome.

The commercial invites us to ” [Accepter] the heartwarming invitation from Rome and [rechercher] joy and wonder in every moment, sparkling beauty in the most surprising places. Staying curious opens us up to endless happy opportunities. Discover #UnexpectedWonders, the new film from the #Bulgari brand. #Rome. »

The Italian director is also working on his next project, a film inspired by the Pulitzer Prize. Mob Girl: A Woman’s Life in the Underworld. A mother, played by Jennifer Lawrencewho grew up in the middle of New York gangsters and finds himself serving as an informant for the FBI within the mob.

Anne Hathawayas for her, will soon be on the bill ofArmageddon Timethe feature film by James Gray in competition at Cannes and which should be released very soon. In the mid-1980s, the district of Queens in New York was under the hegemony of real estate developer Fred Trump, father of Donald Trump, the future President of the United States. A teenager studies at Kew-Forest School, whose father Trump sits on the school board and Donald Trump is an alumnus.

