Zendaya and Anne Hathaway, shot by Sorrentino for Bulgari

The actresses Anne Hathaway and Zendaya are the protagonists of the latest campaign of the Bulgari jewelry, which under the title ‘Unexpected wonders’ has decided to promote itself with a fashion short film directed by Paolo Sorrentino.

The announcement, which was preceded by several teaser As if it were the premiere of a film, it presents the two actresses in a meeting in a small palace on the outskirts of Rome just for them, surrounded by gardens, and in which they can show off the different jewels of the collection, from emeralds to diamonds and rubies.

The cut by the prestigious Italian director, 2.24 minutes long, can be seen on YouTube, while some of the sequences are used for other promotional media such as Instagram or Twitter.

The campaign also foresees the participation of two other celebrities from the artistic world: the singer lisa from blackpink and indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

