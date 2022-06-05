Zendaya and Anne Hathaway together for luxurious Bulgari jewelry

Nothing can go wrong when two stars come together. And less if they are the size of Zendaya Y Anne Hathaway. Consecrated actresses and fashion icons, star in the new jewelry campaign Bulgarian, Unexpected Wonderswho searches through his new collection reveal the hidden wonders in nature.

Zendaya and Anne Hathaway together for Bulgari

a luxurious Roman Village was the location chosen for a fashion film directed by Italian filmmaker Paolo Sorrentinowhich sought to convey the magic of finding “unexpected wonders” in the simplest moments. Together, the actresses display their style and elegance while wearing the latest pieces from the firm.

Anna Hathaway, who was recently appointed ambassador for the Italian luxury brand, wore a series of elegant looks for the campaign. In one of the shots, she posed with a purple satin strapless dress and took the necklace Tribute to Pariswith a cabochon cut emerald that exemplifies the elegance of the new Bulgari high jewelry collection Eden The Garden of Wonders. The necklace It matches a pair of earrings and a ring with the same green stones.

Anna Hathaway wore an emerald necklace in the new Bulgari campaign. (Photo: Instagram/@bulgari)

Next, the actress was photographed with a pair of blue sapphire earrings, matching with a ringand also wore a striking snake-shaped watch with green rhinestones.

Anne Hathaway posed with the new Bulgari jewelry line. (Photo: Instagram/@bulgari)

Another one of the looks? A pale pink silk shirt with a necklace with a shiny gold pendant and fuchsia details.

Anne Hathaway in the new campaign that she shares with Zendaya. (Photo: Instagram/@bulgari)

Zendaya and Anne Hathaway shine in the new Bulgari campaign. (Photo: Instagram/@bulgari)

Zendaya Wears “Snake Jewelry” and Sapphires in New Bulgari Campaign

Zendaya, who has been an ambassador for the jewelry firm since last year, wore a black bodycon dress on which the jewels stood out: a silver necklace that is also inspired by the silhouette of a snake and is adorned with a large sapphire stone.

Zendaya, with sapphires for Bulgari. (Photo: Instagram/@bulgari)

Then, he posed with a set of matching snake necklace, bracelet and ring in silver and gold color. Lastly, he wore a set of corset and white pants with a necklace similar to the previous ones but with a red stone.

Zendaya posed in snake jewelry for Bulgari. (Photo: Instagram/@bulgari)

Zendaya in the new Bulgari campaign. (Photo: Instagram/@bulgari)

According to the Italian house, the snake is one of its most glamorous symbols and seeks to represent the wonders hidden in nature and the power to find beauty in what surrounds us.

