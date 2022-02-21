Zendaya and Beyoncé could work together in a movie

In his column “Bizarre”, which is published in the British newspaper “The Sun”Simon Boyle revealed that Beyonce and Zendaya could be involved in a film project together: the reworking of “Imitation of Life”the iconic 1959 film (which in turn brought back the 1934 film) that was based on the Fannie Hurst novel and starred Lana Turner and Sandra Dee.

The story of an aspiring white actress who takes in an African-American widow whose mixed-race daughter is desperate to be seen as white it tackled issues of race, class, and gender at a time when it was unusual to do so.

According to a source cited by Boyle, the themes the film addressed are still relevant. He added: “Everyone wants Zendaya in their movies right now, but it seems like this could be the movie that would take her to the next level. I could really get some awards with.

The young actress, who has conquered the screens with her performance in the series “Euphoria” and who has become one of the most mediatic worldwide at just 25 years old, could star in this drama in which the singer Beyoncé could be the producer.

At the moment it is only known that “Imitation of Life” is still in the early stages of development. If the joint work between Zendaya and Beyoncé occurs, it would not be her first collaboration, since the actress made a cameo in the video clip of “All Night” by Beyoncé, of whom she has declared herself an admirer.