Zendaya and Diego Luna shared a table at the Emmys

Zendaya and Diego Luna at the same table (Photos: AFP)

The Emmy They are annual awards that give prizes to the best in the American television industry. This year, his 74 edition is being celebrated in Microsoft Theaterin Los Angeles.

The most important actors in the industry are gathered at the event, anxiously awaiting the results of the various nominations. Some of the most recognized Mexican artists could not miss this gala, such is the case of Gael Garcia Bernal Y diego moon.

The most exciting thing is that during the first seconds of the transmission, Luna could be seen sitting at the same table as Zendayawhile Kenan Thompson He was speaking towards the camera.

It should be noted that the protagonist of euphoria won the nomination for Best Leading Actress and Diego Luna could be seen applauding the young woman along with other celebrities.

Users on Twitter were quick to react to the closeness between the two actors and several showed their emotion. “Diego Luna is sitting at the same table with Zendaya. DIEGO AND ZENDAYA!!”.

Before the red carpet began, Diego Luna showed off his look to attend the Emmys with a classic navy blue suit, a bow of the same color and a sky blue striped shirt. Just above the photo of him he wrote: “From penguin to the #emmys!!”.

Also, the protagonists of the film Rude and Corny, were part of the list of the presenters of the nominations. In this case Diego Luna with Selena Gomez, Rosario Dawson, Jimmy Kimmelas well as Gael Garcia with Kerry Washington.

The pair of presenters announced the names of the nominees in the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category: Sarah Snook, J. Smith-Cameron, Patricia Aquette, Christina Ricci, Sydney Sweeney, Hoyeon Jung, Rhea Seehorn and finally, Julia Garnerwho was the winner.

For their part, Diego and Rosario, who are the protagonists of the prequel to starwars, Andorappeared handing him the award for Outstanding Directing in a Miniseries a Mike White.

Diego Luna and Rosario Dawson at the 2022 Emmys (REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni)

the news that Diego Luna would be a presenter at these awards became known since the verified account of Television Academy published a tweet in which they announced the participation of the Mexican.

“Great news just dropped! Catch @Selena Gomez, #JungHoYeon, @DiegoLuna_, @AmyPoehler, and more of your favorite stars performing at the #Emmys on Monday, September 12. Who else are you hoping to see? #Emmys2022″.

Unfortunately for this edition of the Emmys, no Mexican actor or actress were nominatedhowever, there was room to give rise to Mexican talent, since they chose two of the most important artists in Mexico.

Zendaya collecting an award at the 2022 Emmys (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Best Leading Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis.

Best Miniseries Screenplay: Mike White.

Best Supporting Actress in a Series: Dramatic: Julia Garner.

Best Leading Actress: Zendaya.

Best Leading Actress in a Miniseries: Amanda Seyfried.

Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries: Jennifer Coolidge.

Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries: Murray Bartlett.

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Matthew Macfadyen.

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein.

Best Humor Sketch Program: NightLive.

Best Talk Show: Last Week Tonight.

Honorary Award for the fight against discrimination and promotion of diversity: Geena Davis.

Best Writing for a Comedy Series: Fifth Brunson.

Best Direction: The Squid game.

