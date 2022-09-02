Zendaya and her career as a singer: this is her musical facet | Music

Jean G Fowler

Did you know that Zendaya even released an album? Here we tell you about it

With only 26 years (just turned this September 1), Zendaya She has managed to shake the world with her performance as ‘Rue’ in ‘Euphoria’, which earned her an Emmy as the youngest to win the drama category, but did you know that she has also performed as a singer?

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, full name of the actress, is best known for her role in ‘Euphoria’, in ‘Spider-Man’ with Tom Holland, ‘The Greatest Showman’, ‘Malcolm & Marie’ and recently ‘Dune’ with Timothee Chalamet, however, in addition to being behind the cameras, the former Disney star has thrived in music.

And although it seems more like a hobby for her since she has decided to lean more towards acting, Zendaya went on to release an album in 2013, a year after appearing on Disney Channel’s ‘Shake It Up’.

The self-titled album of the artist has 12 songs in electropop/R&B, with lyrics focused on love and broken hearts; At the time of it, Zendaya went on to appear on various TV shows to promote the album and went on a tour called the ‘Swag It Out Tour’.

Some of the songs include “Replay”, “My Baby”, “Fireflies”, “Scared”, “Bottle You Up” and more.

However, over time, the interpreter continued to focus more on her career as an actress, but over the years she has continued to give us a taste of her voice, as she did for ‘Euphoria’, a series in which she recorded with Labrinth the song of ‘All For Us’ in the first season.

For the second season, Z also recorded ‘I’m Tired’ with Labrinth in one of the most dramatic moments of the production on the gospel-style song that he also co-wrote.

“I walked away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still love it, so the kindness and support I’ve received over the past few days just for a little toe getting me back into some music. it means the absolute world to me… thank you,” Zendaya said after the song’s premiere.