Zendaya and her congratulations to Tom Holland, story on Instagram

Tom Holland was 26 years old yesterday, June 1. Yes, it seems unbelievable that he still hasn’t grown a beard, but the truth is that the most adolescent Peter Parker has long since left high school behind. We wanted to put our grain of sand talking about each of his films but of course, Zendaya arrived, and from a grain of sand he put a mountain.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Although Zendaya and Tom Holland, little by little, are making their life as a couple more public, this is the first “love” post of both. Until then, the record of their networks was also due to birthday posts in which they spoke, however, always in Marvel code. From those “My Spider-Man’ and “My MJ”, we have gone on to:

The happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3

They are, at least as far as the internet is concerned, the most beloved and adored couple in the world, the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie of generation Z, so it is not surprising that not even the mess of the verdict of the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has taken the focus out of the photo. Zendaya is by far the actress (not primarily dedicated to music) with the most followers on Instagram, currently 143 million (almost like Esquire Spain). However, the image took a few hours to become her post with more comments and more likes. As such, it would not take long to carve out a niche for itself among the most liked posts in Instagram history.

Currently, although it is a figure that continues to skyrocket and at the time of reading this article it will be higher, it already has 20.1 million likes. This places it, for now, in the 15th position of Instagram publications with the most likes in history. Ahead, although it will not take long to overcome it, number 13 remains, also one of both. The famous congratulations to “My MJ” that, yes, hung a Holland that with 66.7 million followers has less than half that of her.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

To enter the top 10 you will have to reach 22 million likes, and the truth is that you have quite a shot. Further away is number 1, the lucky egg with 55.9 million likes.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

If we’ve learned anything from success on Instagram, it’s that we don’t have much of a clue what to tell you. We do not advise you to take photos of the eggs in your fridge, even less to the others… We would tell you to take the opportunity to congratulate your partner, who will surely get a good batch of likes from your environment. Of course, unless you are Zendaya or Tom Holland about breaking records with him Happy Birthday We see it difficult.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io