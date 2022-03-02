Zendaya and her Converse sneakers that she wore in Euphoria 2 combine everything

To understand what a style moment is, it is enough to review the fashion archive of Zendaya. Her appearances are as impeccable as they are mythical, just as she has personified it as an ambassador for Valentino, eclipsing red carpets. However, the street style has witnessed that her parades are formidable, like that time in which cargo pants and a shiny blouse made match. The trends are yoursmakes them his own and transforms them in his own way, as he has also confirmed with his classics Converse Chuck Taylor All Star.

The actress and fashion icon, Zendaya, has enchanted in Euphoria with a character struggling with his drug addiction, finding a space in the world. The parallel universe of a group of high school youth navigates between psychoactive substances, sex, heartbreak, friendship and dysfunctional families. In its development, it is seen that the protagonists are in charge of attracting attention with outfits sumptuous, as is the case with Cassie or Maddy. However, in the closet rue this works in the opposite way.

He has opted for a natural styling, carefree, without pretensions, or effort. But, without thinking, he has become the best dressed the reason? an air ancient led by his high top converse it has been everything.

Zendaya shows how to combine classic Converse sneakers in Euphoria